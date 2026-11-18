Embiid got going as a scorer early and leveraged that to create shots for others, but much more importantly, this was his best defensive game of the season by far. Embiid made a few standout plays that were genuinely shocking to see; even while acknowledging that he has made higher-quality defensive plays this season he has not summoned anything close to this sort of mobility:

Magic wanted to put Embiid in action to end the half. Sixers try to pre-switch, Magic just bring Embiid up anyways.



Gets up to the level of the screen and recovers to contest at the rim. You kind of have to throw that challenge out there when that's the effort. pic.twitter.com/6qFV04a9dB — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) November 19, 2026

The key word of Embiid's dominant night on Monday was "force," and he applied more of it as Wednesday's game went on. As they did everything in their power to complete a comeback, Embiid bought the Sixers some key points in the fourth quarter by asserting his will on the game. That included on the defensive end, where he came up with this enormous late-game block:

Edgecombe did it all – an easy thing to predict, as the 21-year-old has already proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is fit to occupy any role on this team. He had a few timely baskets early – including the Sixers' 11th buzzer-beater of the season to end the first half – and stepped up as a playmaker, too.

VJ Edgecombe at the halftime buzzer in Orlando 🔥



His smile to Embiid at the end 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ukpm7PaUGh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 19, 2026

Edgecombe's tenacious defense helped the Sixers right the ship on that end of the floor. They have obliterated expectations as a rebounding team all season long, and Edgecombe's maniacal pursuit of every bounce off the rim has been critical. The latest example: this crash that netted the Sixers a critical triple in the third quarter:



VJ OR ANFERNEE 3 pic.twitter.com/CwFJekAoZN — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 19, 2026

Edgecombe, also predictably, stepped up in the fourth quarter. His penchant for late-game threes continued with two crucial shots from long range, and his game-long incorporation of the mid-range game he developed last season continued with a big-time 13-foot turnaround shot:

Edgecombe's sixth assist was his most important one, as he drove and found Jabari Walker in the corner for a triple that finally put the Sixers back in front with five minutes remaining:

Edgecombe outdid his friend Walker moments later, responding to a clutch Orlando triple with one of his own:

VJ EDGECOMBE CLUTCH 3 pic.twitter.com/YbdyIHaMSL — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 19, 2026

Embiid's improved offensive output continuing alongside season-best defense stands out as the most meaningful development from Wednesday's action. But the Sixers got over the hump in Orlando because James provided steady scoring – and the assist of the game on Simons' game-sealing shot – while Edgecombe played his best game of the season when it was needed most.

Fresh faces receive chances

Nurse's first two substitutions on Wednesday were players not in his regular rotation.

Nurse is a major fan of Labaron Philon Jr., but finding minutes for the rookie guard in a backcourt crowded by Maxey, Edgecombe and Simons has been a challenge. With Maxey out, Simons took his starting spot and Philon slid into the third guard role. Philon's minutes so far this season were largely limited to brief cameos rather than full-blown rotation appearances and he has looked impressively composed and under control. He could easily go for the home run every play in an attempt to stand out, but he has kept things simple.

Philon gave the Sixers a nice jolt after they went down big early; he scored seven points on 3-for-3 shooting in the first quarter. After converting a pair of funky floaters that showed off his offensive craft, Philon knocked down a catch-and-shoot corner triple – the most important thing he can do for the sake of his rotation chances on a healthy version of this team.

Labaron Philon Jr. pieces together a seven-point first quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BN4igV6Xik — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 19, 2026

Just two possessions after airballing a triple in the third quarter, Philon took another chance to connect from long range and buried the shot. Typically a rookie is not a player relied upon to handle pressure, but Philon's ability to navigate Orlando's high-octane point-of-attack defenders with relative ease stood out. He is a truly gifted ball-handler.

Philon's first stint came alongside Justin Edwards, in only his second appearance that was even vaguely relevant. He played two minutes and change early in one game earlier this season, but that has been his only time on the floor outside of garbage time. Edwards did not record a single statistic for over eight minutes upon entering the game, missing out on a critical opportunity to revitalize his rotation stock. He finally got an easy transition dunk off an Orlando turnover to get himself on the board late in the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Edwards had two great looks from beyond the arc and missed both. One of them, a wing triple off a James drive and kick, missed the basket by multiple feet.

With just over one minute left in the first quarter, Tacko Fall checked into the game for his second dose of meaningful action. In just under six minutes between the end of the first quarter and the start of the second quarter, Fall threw down an easy dunk off a dish from James and swatted two shots at the rim:

TACKO FALL ON BOTH ENDS 😤



JAM.

SWAT. pic.twitter.com/fu254RQCNr — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2026

Fall returned to the game to begin the fourth quarter and immediately grabbed back-to-back offensive rebounds, reviving a possession twice before Philon committed a travel. Being 7-foot-6 has its perks, and that proved true when Fall came up with a block of a Franz Wagner floater. That play led to James finding Edgecombe in transition. In all, Fall played 10 minutes and 22 seconds; the Sixers won those minutes by seven points. That will play.

Checking in shortly after Fall in the first half was fellow two-way player Caleb Love, a sharpshooting guard whose play is often rotation-caliber but whose rotation chances on this team seem doomed given the sheer backcourt depth acquired following his signing. Love buried a wing triple – and threw an ill-advised lob to Embiid – in a decent stint. It was enough for Love to leapfrog Edwards in the second-half pecking order; Love is known as a pesky defender and he picked Jalen Suggs' pocket in the third quarter.

The Sixers had 11 players in uniform on Wednesday and the only one not part of Nurse's rotation was two-way wing Rayan Rupert, a superior defender to Edwards but a far less trustworthy offensive player. At this point, however, it is not like Edwards is showing any signs of offensive confidence or utility.

It would be easy to say that Philon was the biggest winner of the players given unexpected opportunities on Wednesday, but the reality is that Maxey and Edgecombe are locked into major minutes totals in the backcourt and Simons will have a tremendously long leash on his role as a third guard playing major bench minutes. Simons' three-point shooting is essential on this team, and so no matter how much Philon impresses it will be hard for him to play with any sort of regularity barring an injury to one of those three players.

The biggest winner, believe it or not, might be Fall. With every passable stint he logs, the less theoretical his existence on this team becomes, and it becomes easier to envision him being some fraction of this team's solution at backup center. Fall may never be a true backup center in the NBA, but can he be a change-of-pace interior option that mucks the game up for the opposition? So far, he has looked the part (in what remains a tiny sample).

Up next: The Sixers will return to Philadelphia for three straight games on their home floor – starting with a Saturday matinee against the lowly Milwaukee Bucks.