NEW YORK – Not even during the nightmare that was the 2024-25 season has Joel Embiid ever had a stretch of offensive struggles quite like this one.

Entering Monday’s road game against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid was shooting 37.4 percent from the field. Something had to change. On Monday, it did.

“I think just the process [changed],” Embiid said after three dominant quarters netted him a season-high 37 points.

Embiid said that he watched film with his personal trainer, Drew Hanlen, and the two of them concluded that Embiid needed to play with more “force” – something he described as challenging on a team with so much offensive firepower.

“One thing that me and Drew saw on film is that — not that I've been playing lazy, but yeah. I'm used to playing hard, putting everything into what I do,” Embiid said. “So it kind of feels like I’ve been going out there and just letting myself go a little bit. So that was just the one adjustment that we made, because I feel like we felt like that affected everything. The more force I play with, the more aggressive I am, the better the shot is going to be or is going to look.”

Forceful would be the perfect word to describe Embiid’s night – save for one erratic stretch in the third quarter during which he was overzealous. Like most teams, the Nets did not have anybody capable of covering Embiid on their own. As they tried their best to keep the ball out of Tyrese Maxey’s hands, Embiid and Jaylen Brown pummeled single coverage time and time again. Brooklyn “trapping Tyrese all game,” Embiid said, gave him “the space” to dominate the way he did.

Embiid and the Sixers have both consistently gotten off to horrid starts this season. They reversed that trend on Monday; the Sixers built a significant early lead and Embiid scored a season-high 13 points in the first quarter. Embiid has been honest this season about the adjustment that comes with not being as ball dominant and said that being involved early and often helped him establish a groove.

“Yeah, I think that's one of the biggest things also, just being involved,” Embiid said. “It doesn't mean I’m going to shoot the ball, I just want to make the right plays over and over. I got space to be aggressive and score… I just want to play winning basketball. That’s the only thing, whether that’s scoring or passing, making the right play over and over.”

Embiid even knocked down two of his four three-point tries at Barclays Center, including a side-step dagger from the corner:

THE SIDE-STEP TRIPLE FROM JOEL EMBIID. Is it enough to finally seal this one? pic.twitter.com/ZgljJ7Z29D — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) November 17, 2026

After a season-best three-point shooting night, Embiid’s season line from beyond the arc is… 6-for-40.

“It sucks, especially when you know how good of a shooter you are,” Embiid said. “...Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t. They haven’t been going in, tonight they did.”

Oftentimes in his career – especially in three-plus seasons with head coach Nick Nurse – Embiid has visibly tired at the ends of games and been especially liable to mistakes in crunch time. But Nurse, finally able to and interested in lightening his stars’ workloads, has gotten Embiid’s minutes down with consistency.

Embiid lit up when asked about how his reduced workload in November – seven games, 29.0 minutes per game and never more than 33 minutes – has impacted not just his end-of-game play, but how he feels after games.

Asked Joel Embiid about the Sixers being more cautious with his minutes totals in November and whether playing closer to 30 minutes per game has helped him feel better late in and after games.



“It feels like normal. It feels like I could play a back-to-back.”



Full answer: pic.twitter.com/Gjc6u1BgRh — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 17, 2026

On a night Brooklyn devoted its attention to Maxey – the owner of a very casual line of 24 points and nine assists on 12 shot attempts – the Sixers got 68 combined points from Embiid and Brown, who himself scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown vs BKN

31PTS

13REB

4AST

1STL&1BLK pic.twitter.com/541zaDKLN5 — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 17, 2026

Brown scored 31 points in both legs of the Sixers’ third back-to-back; on Monday he missed the middle of the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head and the final minutes of action due to hamstring tightness. Brown said both would be examined again on Tuesday.

Ultimately, Brown’s steadiness is his calling card. And one of the reasons the Sixers traded for him was to counteract the volatility that has defined Embiid’s career, both in terms of availability and performance.

“I told Joel that’s the Joel I like to see,” Brown said. “I told him that at halftime, be decisive. He told me to just chill. It’s a journey. It’s a long season, so any given night, you’ve got guys that can step up and make plays. The most important thing is getting wins, so we have to bring that winning culture, and let winning set the tone for everything else. Nothing else matters. For me, I just want to bring that energy to this group and make sure nothing else matters, as long as we find ways to win games.”