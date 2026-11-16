5 Sixers thoughts: Schedule lightens up, Tacko Fall makes rotation case and more

PHILADELPHIA – If the Sixers could draw up the perfect Joel Embiid-less game, it would not look all that different from their victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon.

All three available stars – Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James – took over the game for critical stretches. Unsung heroes like Dean Wade, Jabari Walker and Tacko Fall made important contributions in the background. It coalesced into 131 points and a win.

"I mean, we're working hard on it," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said of his team's improved offense after the game. "We really are. I think that I would go back to, again, some of the stuff I've said earlier. I really think their intent and focus to get the ball to where it's supposed to go is excellent. It’s been – their idea of what they wanted it to be from meeting one and practice one has been excellent. I think that is carrying us a long ways... I think we keep that intent of letting the ball find the open man and then making sure we're in the right areas to receive it and we're spaced correctly, we should be able to keep generating good shots."



Kicking off the week with 5 Sixers thoughts, detailing how the 11-3 Sixers could benefit from a lighter next few weeks, plus Fall's rotation debut and more:

Schedule (finally) easing up

The Sixers' win over Indiana came on the front end of a back-to-back, but the "bright side," as Nurse described it, is legitimate: a 1 p.m. start time and a short bus ride to New York for a road game with the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Monday night is not as daunting.

After beating the Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers, the Sixers are set to continue facing competition far less striking than what they became accustomed to in the season's opening weeks. The rest of November is no cakewalk, but it is a far easier slate of games than the one the Sixers are coming off of (italicized games are parts of back-to-backs):

Date Opponent Nov. 16 @ Brooklyn (3-9) Nov. 18 @ Orlando (5-7) Nov. 21 vs. Milwaukee (1-12) Nov. 23 vs. Portland (9-3) Nov. 25 vs. Miami (7-6) Nov. 27 @ Indiana (5-9) Nov. 28 @ Houston (10-3)



The Sixers, according to Tankathon, have the third-easiest remaining strength of schedule by opposing winning percentage. And after Monday, three of their 13 back-to-backs will be complete.

Tacko Fall joins the rotation

On Thursday, Fall told PhillyVoice about how badly he wanted an opportunity to play genuine NBA minutes and prove that the years of work he has put into his game have prepared him to excel at this level. What did he think when Nurse called his name on Sunday afternoon?

"I tried not to think too much," Fall said. "...I knew what I had to do coming in, making sure I played hard, get us some extra possessions, especially defensively, make sure that I protect the basket."



Fall's first rotation cameo was a resounding success. On his very first play, he grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed free throw. His rebounding and screening immediately kickstarted an 8-2 scoring run for James.

Tacko Fall non-garbage time minutes 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ArbmDqkdpP — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 15, 2026

The Sixers exclusively played zone defense during Fall's lone stint, and before he ran out of steam in the final minute or so it worked well. His presence on the glass was palpable and the zone – Nurse said the Sixers implemented it for Fall a long while ago – paid off.

Fall signed with the Sixers in September. Was it difficult to wait for this opportunity to finally get on the court?

"These past few months have been nothing compared to, I would say, the past few years," Fall said. "God has brought me here. Throughout this journey, I've faced a lot of adversity, so this hasn't been really something [where] I wasn't able to mentally stay locked in. Just attacking one thing at a time, get healthy, get in shape. The coaching staff has been great preparing me, and for me, it's all about staying mentally locked in and go out there and do my job."

MORE: Tacko Fall wants to be seen as 'just a pretty good basketball player'

G League shuttling begins

The Delaware Blue Coats have started their G League schedule, and the Sixers have started sending their young players to Chase Fieldhouse for assignments. It is something Nurse feels strongly about – players must play, he often argues – and so rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. and third-year wing Justin Edwards traveled to Wilmington on Friday.

Philon played very well for the Blue Coats, scoring 20 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists. But Edwards' struggles were so pronounced – he shot 1-for-10 from the field – that the Sixers kept him with the Blue Coats on Saturday; instead of participating in Sixers practice he logged another appearance with the Blue Coats and played much better.

Dean Wade, a success story of the G League, raved about his experiences with the 2019-20 Canton Charge, asserting that the common stigma about going "down" should never dissuade players from getting work in:

With the Sixers sending young players to the G League, I asked Dean Wade what his time with the Canton Charge meant to his career. Wade spent more than two minutes talking about the value of playing in the G League, the notion of "disrespect" & what it's like to be on assignment: pic.twitter.com/iDBiNdtmQP — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 14, 2026

“I think that they should never, ever treat it that way," Nurse said. "I just feel like my first belief is, it’s hard to get better unless you’re playing. That trumps everything in my opinion. And just historically, we’ve had a number of guys that have gone down to those games and respected it, and it’s really helped them in their careers. So that’s the two things.

"And you know with these guys, it’s been a minute for these guys, both of them, since they’ve gotten any real court time, so that fit into the schedule well. I don’t like them to probably go that long, but it’s just kind of the way their season started and all that stuff, with ours starting much earlier... I think [it] will also help them find some rhythm, find their legs a little bit and get them – we’re going to need them, we’re going to need everybody at some point, so keep them going.”

MORE: Why doesn't Philon have a consistent role?

Anfernee Simons, hot and cold

In 14 games this season, Anfernee Simons has swung a loss into a win for the Sixers with his dynamic scoring and shot-making five times. In the other nine games, he has shot a combined 12-for-50 from the field. When Simons has been good, he has been great. But when Simons has been bad, he has been brutal.

"I think it's probably a bit too early to try to say, 'Well, this is what's going to happen,' or, 'This needs to change' or whatever," Nurse said in Chicago last weekend. "Just think that as a shooter, I think that some nights it's going in, some nights it's not. Some nights game plans affect it, some nights it doesn't. Matchups affect it, sometimes it doesn't. Ideally we'd love to write down 5-for-8 from three every night. But that's not reality."

On a team that is often losing the three-point battle early on this season, Simons can be a trump card because he is one of the very best shooters in the entire NBA. And Nurse sees more avenues for him to be impactful.

"I love him though. I think his effort on defense has been great," Nurse said. "I think the speed he plays at is great. I think he's got way more point guard minutes in him than we've got to yet. I think we're still learning a lot about him."

Simons agrees that he has more on-ball capabilities than the Sixers have tapped into it, but he is rolling with the punches.

"Yeah, obviously I'm just here to do anything that coaches need me to do, put my best foot forward to do that," Simons said. "Obviously, I haven't been on-ball much, but that's just a testament to how many great players we've got. And so I'm just trying to find my way within that. So if coach puts me on-ball, I'll be ready for that, too. I feel like I have experience in a lot of different roles throughout my career, so I think it kind of prepared me [for] how to adjust to each and every role on the team on a night-to-night basis."

Buzzer-beater bonanza

A remarkable figure: the Sixers have already made nine shots in the final second of a quarter this season.

"Making a buzzer-beater is always exciting, for us and the fans in the arena," said Simons, the author of the team's two most recent last-second shots:

SIMONS QUICK RELEASE AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/xHcAEN0vqk — 76ersMuse (@76ersMuse) November 13, 2026

ANFERNEE SIMMONS ANOTHER BUZZER BEATER pic.twitter.com/gCZ70X9ihN — ˑ (@FunKneeBone) November 15, 2026

Simons is responsible for three of the Sixers' nine end-of-quarter shots this season. Is he the team's best end-of-clock shot-maker?

“It’s between him and Rese, in my opinion," Jabari Walker said. "But he’s up there. Hold on, wait, I've got to add JB there because JB got some under his belt, too. So it’s a three-way tie.”



In all, Simons and Brown each have knocked down two buzzer-beaters this season; Maxey, Embiid, James and Edgecombe have one apiece.

"Those are big momentum plays that usually have some weight to them and carry you into the next moments," Nurse said on Thursday.



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