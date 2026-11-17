NEW YORK – Is Sixers head coach Nick Nurse finally relenting on a core philosophical choice that has maddened Sixers fans?

Upon taking over, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey said that he needed to bolster the team’s depth at every single position to ensure Nurse never needed to run his best players into the ground the way many believed he did a season ago.



By adding more reliable rotation pieces — and assembling a five-headed monster for a starting lineup — Gansey set the table for Nurse to finally make the adjustment Sixers fans have been begging for. The result: a 12-3 record, with a much better chance of sustaining success over the long haul.

This week's Sixers mailbag dives into how the workloads of the Sixers' stars have changed in Nurse's fourth season on the job:

From @timjradio.bsky.social: Nick Nurse plays his starters a ton but could Mike Gansey and the front office influence him to tweak that philosophy so the stars have more in the tank for the stretch run?

When Gansey took over, he made clear that it was a priority to accumulate enough depth to ensure Nurse leaned on his star players less.

"Tyrese [Maxey] was number one in minutes last year. VJ [Edgecombe] was up there as a rookie, I think fifth," Gansey said after drafting Labaron Philon Jr. at No. 22 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. "This also helps coach. Like, he doesn't have to play those guys."

Nurse fundamentally believes that playing stars more minutes than other teams are willing to will provide a competitive advantage. The Sixers' repeated hot starts under Nurse's guidance are evidence in his favor; their late-season injuries and stumbles prove it is not that simple. But last season's Sixers had such a nightmarish bench that Nurse ended up pushing Maxey and Edgecombe likely even harder than he felt comfortable doing.

If Gansey wanted to influence Nurse to play his starters less, his best path was building a strong and reliable bench – and a team capable of putting games away early. The Sixers look to have the former right now (frontcourt issues notwithstanding), but the latter has yet to appear.

The Sixers, quite simply, have not scored enough points to secure blowout victories (they did score 131 points in Sunday's win over the Indiana Pacers, but failed to stabilize their defense). They entered Monday's action 26th in the NBA in three-point volume and about average in three-point efficiency. Nurse has fielded questions about his team's frequent three-point deficiencies in recent days. But he also thinks that some uncharacteristic shooting struggles – namely belonging to LeBron James and Joel Embiid – have skewed the numbers.

"I really believe that we’ve got a couple of guys, when they start shooting normally, I think the offense is going to continue to get that much better," Nurse said on Sunday.



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Every now and then, Nurse makes mentions of players' specific "target minutes" totals. That concept has come up more than a few times in the opening weeks of the 2026-27 campaign – perhaps a sign that Nurse is making more of a concerted effort to show discipline in how he distributes 240 minutes each night.

James and Embiid, given their age and injury history, require a higher level of attention to detail in terms of load management – Nurse is far more likely to push Maxey or Brown past their "target" than James or Embiid. It is why, for example, Embiid watched in street clothes as James led the Sixers to Sunday's win and James did the same on Monday as Embiid and the Sixers handled the Nets. Those two players are the Sixers' special attractions that require special treatment.

Embiid is still looking for his comfortability on offense, but there is significant improvement happening in terms of reducing his minutes totals. Embiid averaged 35.0 minutes across five October games; in seven games since the start of November he has only exceeded 30 minutes on three occasions – with a high of just 33 minutes during that span.

After dominating the fourth quarter of Monday’s win, Embiid raved about how much better he feels because of the lightened load — not just at the ends of games, but after games, too.

Asked Joel Embiid about the Sixers being more cautious with his minutes totals in November and whether playing closer to 30 minutes per game has helped him feel better late in and after games.



“It feels like normal. It feels like I could play a back-to-back.”



Full answer: pic.twitter.com/Gjc6u1BgRh — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 17, 2026

To the credit of both Nurse and Gansey, this issue has not been as severe this season across the board. Brown's minutes have largely been in line with his career norms. James' minutes are rightfully down from his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Sixers' fast-paced backcourt has not played as many minutes this season as it did a year ago:

Player 2025-26 minutes per game 2026-27 minutes per game Tyrese Maxey 38.0 36.1 VJ Edgecombe 35.0 33.4



"You hear me talk about our targets a lot. And I think that when you get to your nine or 10 guys that you want to play, you map out what it looks like. And those things, those targets, are probably a little lower because there's more guys," Nurse said before Monday's game. "...I think that's what the theory behind it is: that over the course of games and the course of 82, that it should help."

One piece of this dynamic is not broached all that often, but may be the most important factor within the entire conversation: Maxey logging 38 minutes a year ago is a much different kind of taxing than Maxey logging 38 minutes on this team.

The Sixers' overwhelming amount of offensive firepower makes life a whole lot easier for all of the stars. Given his unusual circumstances, Embiid is the primary beneficiary of this dynamic. Beyond that, Maxey may serve as the best example. After three years of maximum on-ball usage which tested the limits of his apparent endless energy, Maxey can now pick his spots.

"I think Tyrese's comfortability and play this year is a result of him knowing he's got other guys [that can] go," Nurse said after Sunday's win. "And I think that instead of having to do it all the time like he did this last year, he's got a chance to do it in spurts. And I think that is probably more sustainable over the long run."

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