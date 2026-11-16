NEW YORK – In their quest to finally earn a blowout win, the Sixers failed on Monday night. But a win over the Brooklyn Nets will have to suffice.



On the second night of a back-to-back, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse leaned on a short rotation sans LeBron James. The Sixers played a dominant first half – led by remarkable efforts from Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown – then let go of the rope a bit in the third quarter, as Embiid in particular made some confounding mistakes.

The Sixers eventually pulled away with a 135-123 win; they buckled down in the fourth quarter despite Brown suffering an injury scare. Embiid rebounded from his shaky third quarter and settled the Sixers down with back-to-back nail jumpers to reach the 30-point mark for the first time all season, then finished a driving lefty layup. When Brooklyn trimmed the lead to four points in the final minute, Embiid nailed a dagger three from the corner to put the game away once and for all.

For all of the talk about their sluggish start to the season offensively, the Sixers have put on two terrific offensive showings in as many days – each time without a former NBA MVP. Takeaways from Monday's win:

Joel Embiid stages dominant opening and closing acts

Nurse often comments that he knows Embiid is going well offensively when he is driving the ball with force and consistency. And after three-plus weeks of hesitant offense, Embiid was incredibly aggressive on Monday night. He scored a season-high 13 points in the first quarter, shooting 6-for-11 from the field in the process:

all of @JoelEmbiid's first quarter points for your timeline.



you're welcome. pic.twitter.com/qtsTISzaez — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 17, 2026

After an early injury scare in his last appearance on Thursday night, Embiid showed signs of offensive progress as the game went on. It absolutely carried into Monday's hot start – the first Embiid or the Sixers have managed in quite some time. Embiid totally controlled the game for as long as it was a game.

Following a terrific stint while he sat, Embiid got right back to work pummeling the Nets inside. But perhaps this idea was... too ambitious:

Joel Embiid got 10000% lost in the moment & tried the self lob off the glass, completely forgetting it’s not 2023 anymore lmao https://t.co/zb78lrqd6T — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) November 17, 2026

In an odd way, Embiid's wild attempt at a self lob indicated the sort of confidence that he has clearly lacked for so much of the season. And while the Nets are not a good team, they have multiple bigs capable of giving him fits. They were able to in the third quarter, though many of Embiid's negative plays during that stretch were self-inflicted.

Embiid did whatever he wanted during the first half and took over the game in the fourth quarter. Even if Embiid's second half included some truly bizarre basketball, Monday represents obvious and significant progress for him.

Dean Wade, solid sixth starter

Dean Wade's starting job went out the window when the Sixers signed LeBron James – not that he was complaining – but that does not mean the veteran forward should expect to always come off the bench.

Could Wade actually start more games than not this season? Monday marked his sixth start in 13 games despite none of the Sixers' usual starters having suffered a multi-game injury. Jabari Walker started in place of Joel Embiid on Sunday afternoon to square up with the hulking Ivica Zubac, but more often than not whenever one of Nurse's main starters is unavailable he will look to Wade.

Wade's ability to slot into any spot in the starting lineup is a testament to his defensive versatility and offensive portability first, but also speaks well of the optionality that comes with the other players in the starting five. James' ability to run point means that if Tyrese Maxey misses time, the Sixers can go big with Wade. James and Wade proving capable of tag-teaming the center position allows the Sixers to go small whenever they would like to without Embiid. Wade gave the Sixers an early backup center stint on Monday when Walker encountered early foul trouble.

Wade has been excellent lately, in part because he is taking the advice of coaches and teammates alike by shooting open threes with a quicker trigger. His defensive versatility is unmatched on this team; he has defended point guards, centers and everybody in between. He has been a significant factor in the Sixers' better-than-expected rebounding. And on a team with so many players used to having the ball in their hands, Wade's ability to impact the game with a league-low usage rate is incredibly helpful.

On Monday, Wade helped the Sixers get off to a strong start by throwing down a put-back dunk in transition:

Then he cashed a wing triple thanks to a terrific hustle play from VJ Edgecombe:

VJ GOOD SAVES THEN JAYLEN FINDS DEAN LETS WIN pic.twitter.com/RhrqpUkxC9 — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 17, 2026

Wade also took on the critical defensive assignment on Michael Porter Jr., the most dangerous wing shooter in the NBA. He could have just as easily guarded the bruising Julius Randle to open the night; instead Jaylen Brown took on that assignment. Wade picked up an early steal that led to Embiid's fourth basket of the first quarter. Early in the second quarter, Wade pulled off another put-back dunk – this time drawing a foul and igniting his own bench in the process:

DEAN WADE THE PUTBACK SLAM OMG

LEBRON LOVES IT pic.twitter.com/pj59JA8mFg — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 17, 2026

Wade's status as a non-creator renders him a low-upside player, but these Sixers have a whole lot of players capable of providing that. He fills in the gaps in between those players – shooting, rebounding, defense across the positional spectrum – and does it extremely well.

Odds and ends

Some additional notes:

• Edgecombe played an absolutely magical opening stint, grabbing five rebounds in six minutes. Edgecombe has played in every game but one this season and was on the second night of another back-to-back, but he looked more energetic than anyone on the floor.



VJ EDGECOMBE ALL THE WAY COAST 2 COAST pic.twitter.com/AKPUM7767C — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 17, 2026

Edgecombe and Brown were central to the Sixers' extreme advantage on the glass against Brooklyn, though Brown's scoring outpaced his rebounding. Given their athletic and physical capabilities, Edgecombe and Brown possess a unique ability to set a tone for the Sixers. They both did on Monday.

• With James sidelined, Nurse opted to go to a regular rotation of eight players. Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Walker made up his entire bench; Tacko Fall, Justin Edwards and rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. were on the outside looking in.



• Walker knocked down the Sixers' 10th buzzer-beating shot of the young season with this triple at the end of a third quarter that was brutal until he scored six points in the final minute:

Jabari beats the buzzer! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ErEGFhnMAk — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 17, 2026

Walker logged seven minutes at backup center in the first half and the Sixers won those minutes by 11 points. It was a massive stretch that set the stage for a win. How often has Embiid exited a game with a four-point lead and returned to a 20-point cushion?



Up next: The Sixers will now fly to Orlando, where on Wednesday night they have a matchup with the Paolo Banchero-less Magic.