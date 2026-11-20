President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has issued a 'complete and total' pardon to Pete Rose, the late Phillies star who pleaded guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns in 1990. Months earlier, Major League Baseball had given Rose a lifetime ban for betting on baseball games.

In a social media post, Trump said Rose was treated "terribly" by MLB, comparing him to former pitcher Roger Clemens, who was accused of lying under oath about using performance-enhancing drugs. Clemens was found not guilty of federal charges in 2012.

MORE: Lionel Messi's MLS salary is more than double Philadelphia Union's total payroll

"I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "... just like the Great Roger Clemens, who won 354 games, was treated terribly by Major League Baseball in not allowing him to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Politics, I guess!"

Trump cited Rose's many baseball accolades, including his record 3,562 games played and record 4,256 hits, which he said "will never be broken." The president posted the news during his flight to Washington after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China.

Rose, who died at 83 in 2024, was a key member of the Phillies' World Series-winning team in 1980, having signed with the franchise as a free agent prior to the 1979 season. He spent most of his playing career with the Cincinnati Reds, including his final three seasons. He was in his seventh year managing the Reds when he was banned from baseball on Aug. 24, 1989. An MLB investigation found he had bet on Reds games while managing and playing for the team.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum subsequently voted to bar anyone on baseball's permanently ineligible list, which most notably included Rose and White Sox great "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, from induction. In May 2025, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred declared the people would be removed from the permanently ineligible list at death. His ruling made 17 people, including Rose and Jackson, eligible for the Hall of Fame.

The first opportunity for Rose to be considered for induction is December 2027, when the Hall's Classic Baseball Era Committee will consider the candidacy of people whose main impact on the game came before 1980. Rose's playing career lasted from 1963 to 1986.

Rose was sentenced to five years in federal prison after being convicted of tax fraud in 1990. He had failed $25,132 in gambling income and another $266,720 from baseball memorabilia sales, autograph sessions and personal appearances, USA Today reported, citing court records.

Rose denied the betting allegations for over a decade before admitting in a 2004 memoir that he placed bets on Reds games "every night" while he was manager of the team. But baseball's commissioners declined to lift his lifetime ban while he was alive, and Rose continued to find controversy.

In 2017, claims surfaced that Rose allegedly had had a sexual relationship with a minor in 1973, when he was in his early 30s. Rose claimed he thought the girl was 16, the legally consenting age in Ohio. The Phillies canceled his Wall of Fame ceremony in 2017 amid the allegation.

In 2022, Rose appeared at Citizens Bank Park for a ceremony honoring the 1980 Phillies and dismissed questions about the allegation, telling a female Inquirer reporter "it was 55 years ago, babe." He also dropped expletives on the Phillies broadcast.

Trump has been a vocal supporter of Rose for years. In 2015, he posted on social media that Rose should be allowed into the Hall of Fame, arguing that he had "paid the price." After Rose's death in 2024, Trump posted on X that he was one of the most "magnificent baseball players to ever play the game" and echoed calls to induct him into the Hall of Fame "before his funeral."

The GREAT Pete Rose just died. He was one of the most magnificent baseball players ever to play the game. He paid the price! Major League Baseball should have allowed him into the Hall of Fame many years ago. Do it now, before his funeral! DJT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2024

In March 2025, Trump first floated the idea of issuing a pardon for Rose, posting on Truth Social that he "shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING."

"He never betted against himself or the other team," Trump wrote at the time. "... Baseball, which is dying all over the place, should get off its fat, lazy (a--) and elect Pete Rose, even though far too late, into the Baseball Hall of Fame!"

Rose's game-worn jersey from Game 6 of the 1980 World Series, when the Phillies clinched their first championship, was put up for auction earlier this month. As of Friday morning, the current highest bid for the jersey was nearly $77,000.