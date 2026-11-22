Kids can go from the playground to a camel ride at King Swings in Parkesburg on Friday, Dec. 11. The Chester County swing set maker’s Merry & Bright Holiday Open House runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at its community playground. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

The playground doubles as the company’s outdoor showroom, where kids can climb on full-size playsets and explore playhouses. During the open house, families can play under the lights, see a live Nativity or take a carriage ride. Local food trucks will be on-site, and King Swings will have a free hot cocoa bar and sweet treats.

The Merry & Bright series continues Thursday, Dec. 17, with storytime with Mrs. Claus from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids can make a holiday craft and play on the playground. There will also be free hot cocoa, holiday music by the fire and books for sale.

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Both events take place at the community playground on Lower Valley Road. Parking is free on-site, and a parent or guardian must supervise children while they play.

Date: Friday, Dec. 11, 2026

Time: 4–7 p.m.

Location: King Swings community playground, 3270 Lower Valley Road, Parkesburg, PA 19365

Admission: Free, no tickets required

Activities: Play on the lighted playground, take a camel or carriage ride, see a live Nativity, get food from local trucks and stop for free hot cocoa and sweet treats

Event info: King Swings

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