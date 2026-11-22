The Philadelphia Eagles have lost seven straight games, partly because they have been ravaged by injuries and other losses, most notably Jalen Hurts' season being ended by blood clots and Lane Johnson's surprise retirement. They did have their bye Week 10, so their Week 11 injury report is shorter than it has been the last few weeks, although Zack Baun and Dontayvion Wicks were added to their IR list.

Conversely, the Pittsburgh Steelers are very healthy for a mid-November game.

Here are the Eagles' and Steelers' inactives, with analysis.

Jalen Carter was added to the injury report and given a "questionable" designation late Sunday morning after he told the team his quad was bothering him, but he is active against the Steelers.

• LB Smael Mondon: Mondon has an ankle injury. Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter will start, but the Eagles are otherwise extremely thin at linebacker, with Zack Baun on IR.



• OT Ajani Cornelius: The Eagles added Cornelius off of waivers from the Cowboys earlier this week.



• iOL Jake Majors: The Eagles should seek to give Micah Morris some playing time at some point during this lost season, so it's good that he is active over Majors.



• CB Mac McWilliams: If McWilliams can't be active over an aging vet like Jonathan Jones, that doesn't look good for him, long-term.



• QB Cole Payton: Payton will be the emergency quarterback.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Jalen Hurts (IR, season over): Hurts is out indefinitely with blood clots in his lungs. Tanner McKee took over initially as the team's starting quarterback, but he will be replaced by Joe Milton this Sunday.

• RT Lane Johnson (retirement): Johnson is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. He retired abruptly after Week 4.



• LB Zack Baun (IR, eligible to return after Week 14): Baun suffered a back injury Week 9 against the Giants, left the game, and did not return. He then landed on IR. In eight games played this season, Baun had 65 tackles (8 for loss) and 2 sacks. He was a rare Eagles defender to play anywhere near their standard this season.

• WR Dontayvion Wicks (IR, eligible to return after Week 14): Wicks earned a starting job in training camp and had a decent enough start to the season, catching 7 passes for 147 yards and a TD in the first two games, both of which were wins. However, he cooled off a bit thereafter and has missed the last three games with an ankle injury before landing on IR. On the season, Wicks has 19 catches for 284 yards and 1 TD.

• RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return at any time): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but is expected to miss around two months.





The Steelers' inactives:

Steelers inactives vs. the Eagles: WR Kaden Wetjen, QBs Drew Allar and Will Howard (3rd QB), Sean Murphy-Bunting, RB Eli Heidenreich, OLB Nick Herbig and DL Gabe Rubio. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 22, 2026

The one notable Steelers inactive is Nick Herbig.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• WR Michael Pittman (IR, 21-day practice window activated): The Steelers acquired Pittman in a trade this offseason with Indianapolis that only required a 6th/7th round pick swap, because the Colts were trying to dump his contract. Pittman has only played in three games this season because of plantar fasciitis, but he is expected to return at some point this season. He has 7 catches for 89 yards this season.

• WR Roman Wilson (IR, 21-day practice window activated): Wilson is a speed receiver the Steelers selected in the third round of the 2024 draft. He has 14 catches for 188 yards and 2 TDs this season. He landed on IR with a finger dislocation.



• LG Mason McCormick (IR): McCormick is the Steelers' starting LG. He suffered an ankle dislocation Week 10 against the Bengals. Fourth year player Spencer Anderson has filled in.



• iDL Sebastian Joseph-Day (IR): Rotational vet, 10 tackles, 0 sacks.



• OL Gennings Dunker (IR, 21-day practice window activated): Dunker is a third-round rookie who suffered an MCL sprain in practice. He has not yet appeared in any games for the Steelers.

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