The Eagles play the Indianapolis Colts at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Dec. 13. A day earlier, fans can head to Mount Laurel to meet one of the players who helped bring Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title.

Former Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will be at Lexus of Cherry Hill on Route 73 from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, for the Lexus Ultimate Tailgate Party, an Eagles-themed event at the dealership.

Cox spent all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Eagles. Philadelphia drafted him in 2012, and he went on to win Super Bowl LII with the team and earn a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. He retired in 2024.

The dealership is inviting fans to stop by during the two-hour event. Fans can take one photo per person with Cox as time allows. Eagles mascot Swoop and the team’s cheerleaders are also scheduled to appear.

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Attendees will also have the opportunity to enter a giveaway for a chance to attend an Eagles game.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Location: Lexus of Cherry Hill, 1230 Route 73 South, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

Admission: Drop-in event

Activities: Fletcher Cox meet-and-greet with one photo per person as time allows, appearances by Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders, and an Eagles game giveaway

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.