Fishtown’s bars, restaurants and shops are getting some unusual holiday decorations this December. Ice Sculpture Philly will make about two dozen sculptures for the eighth annual Fishtown Freeze, and you can watch the artists carve some of them live. The free festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, along Frankford Avenue and nearby streets.

Ice Sculpture Philly will hold five live carving demonstrations on Saturday, according to the organizers. The first starts at noon at Rivers Casino, followed by Secondhand Ranch at 1 p.m., Mural City Cellars at 2 p.m., Garage Fishtown at 3 p.m. and LMNO at 4 p.m.

Finished sculptures will be on display at Johnny Brenda’s, Cake Life Bake Shop, Joe’s Steaks, Evil Genius Beer Company and The Fillmore, among other spots.

A free hop-on, hop-off trolley will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Look for tinsel-wrapped candy canes marking the stops, including Frankford and Girard avenues, Berks Street and Frankford Avenue, and The Battery.

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Frankford Hall will offer free photos with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. at 1210 Frankford Ave, and Mural City Garden will have a market featuring local makers.

There are a couple of big Christmas trees to look for, too. Evil Genius Beer Company’s Christmas pop-up will have a tree more than 15 feet tall. And outside Mamajuana Cafe Philly, a 25-foot tree will be strung with more than 10,000 lights.

The Holiday Shopping Spree runs Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12-13. A purchase at one participating shop earns 5% off your next purchase at another. The discount climbs to 10% and then 15% as you make purchases at more participating stores. Once you reach 15%, you can use that discount at participating shops for the rest of the day.

Sunday, Dec. 13, is the rain date for Saturday’s outdoor ice activities if weather forces a change. Check Fishtown District for the full trolley route, participating shops and event updates.

Date: Dec. 12–13, 2026

Time: Noon–8 p.m. Saturday for Fishtown Freeze and the Holiday Shopping Spree. The Shopping Spree continues noon–6 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Frankford Avenue and nearby streets, Fishtown, Philadelphia

Admission: Free

Activities: See ice sculptures and five live carving demonstrations, ride the free trolley from noon–6 p.m. Saturday, take free photos with Santa at Frankford Hall from noon–4 p.m. Saturday and shop at participating businesses throughout the weekend.

Rain date: Sunday, Dec. 13, for outdoor ice activities

Event info: Fishtown District

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