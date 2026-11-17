If spending all day cooking or traveling isn't on the agenda for Thanksgiving this year, plenty of Philly restaurants will be open and are accepting reservations.

Diners looking for a home-away-from-home feeling this holiday can check out Parc, Bastia and the Moshulu serving classic Turkey Day staples.

For anyone looking to take a more non-traditional route, chef Richard Sandoval is crafting a special Thanksgiving brunch menu at Aqimero, and Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is hosting a Wagyu steak tasting in lieu of turkey.

If leaving the house doesn't sound appetizing, several other restaurants and caterers in the area are also offering Thanksgiving to-go meals.

Here are some restaurant options on Thanksgiving Day in Philly.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Logan Square

From noon to 8:30 p.m., diners can indulge in a five-course menu featuring sweet potato rolls and charcuterie boards to start. Entree options include a honey and thyme-roasted turkey breast, salmon, lamb shank, strip steak or charred radicchio for a vegetarian option.

The table can also order from a choice of five sides including maple cranberry sauce, cornbread and chestnut stuffing, candied sweet potatoes and charred Brussels sprouts. For dessert, Urban Farmer is offering saffron pumpkin pie, bourbon pecan tartlet or chocolate pistachio torte.

Reservations are available to make online. Entry costs $98 per adult and $36 per child ages 12 and under.

1428-1432 Chestnut St., Center City

A Wagyu tasting board will be available for a limited time between Monday, Nov. 23, and Thanksgiving. Each $140 board features a Westholme Filet medallion, Stone Axe Coulotte and Japanese A5 Skirt.

More traditional Thanksgiving dishes like a sweet potato casserole and pumpkin spice and bourbon butter cake will also be available. Reservations can be made online.

200 S. Broad St., Center City

Located in the Bellevue Hotel, the fine-dining establishment is concocting several Thanksgiving menu options for diners this holiday. A turkey dinner option includes mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and lemon herb gravy.

Looking to avoid turkey? Prime rib will be served with Yorkshire pudding, au jus and horseradish or there's a lobster pot pie with mushrooms, peas, pearl onions and baby carrots. Sides like mashed potatoes, stuffing, biscuits and string bean casserole are also available family-style.

Reservations can be made online.

1401 E. Susquehanna Ave., Fishtown

Diners at Bastia will have access to a three-course menu that includes a choice of appetizer, roast turkey and gravy, pommes purée and herb stuffing served family style. Dessert choices include pumpkin fiadone cheesecake and pistachio tiramisu.

Vegetarian, pescetarian and a la carte options will also be available. Reservations can be made online and require a prepayment of $85 per guest.

401 S. Columbus Blvd., Society Hill

For $75 a piece, passengers on the historic four-masted tall ship will have a five-course Thanksgiving dinner menu available to enjoy while overlooking views of the Delaware River.

Courses include tuna ceviche, lobster bisque or king salmon crudo to start. Turkey breast, filet mignon, scallop cannelloni, short rib and more are available as entrees. Guests can also choose one of six side dishes — or can add more for an additional $8 each — ranging from macaroni and cheese to sweet potatoes and saffron rice pilaf.

Vegetarian and kids menus are also available. Reservations are required and can be made online.

227 S. 18th St., Rittenhouse

Stephen Starr’s hallmark Philly restaurant will offer much of its classic menu items, but will also offer a separate plat du jour menu after noon. The Thanksgiving items include mushroom soup, roast turkey and sides of stuffing, yams, Brussels sprouts, turkey gravy and desserts like pumpkin or pecan pie.

Each Thanksgiving dinner meal will cost $76 per customer. Reservations can be made online.

509 S. 2nd St., Society Hill

A family-style dinner event will be held from noon-10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with the last seating at 9 p.m. Each customer is able to choose one entree between turkey, braised short rib, pineapple glazed ham salmon and prime rib.

Sides like caesar salad, Yukon potatoes, mac and cheese, and stuffing will be served family style. Three different pies are also available to order to take home. Entry is $59 per person. Reservations can be made online or by calling at 215-558-2471.

10 Ave Of The Arts, Center City

Forget Thanksgiving dinner and indulge in a five-course brunch menu with a Latin twist. The menu includes a raw bar, traditional Thanksgiving dishes, prime rib and a Mexican chocolate French toast and pumpkin pie. Each reservation comes with a complimentary mimosa or Bellini to top it off.

Brunch is available from noon-5 p.m. and cost $95 per guest. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.