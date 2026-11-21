If your kid can spot an excavator from a block away, wait until they see one wrapped in Christmas lights. It’s one of more than 35 construction and emergency vehicles decked out for Diggerland USA’s Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show in West Berlin.

Diggerland says more than 2 million lights illuminate the park along a route that stretches more than 1.5 miles. The lights go overhead in a series of tunnels that cover more than 440 feet altogether. You can tune the car radio to 95.5 FM for holiday music along the way.

The Camden County amusement park opens the route at 5:30 p.m. on show nights. From Nov. 27 through Jan. 3, the show runs nightly until 9:30 p.m., including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

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One ticket covers the whole car for $37.99 plus tax. If you decide to go at the last minute, Diggerland sells tickets at the gate for a higher price as space allows.

Schedule:

Nov. 20–22 | 5:30–9 p.m.

Nov. 25–26 | 5:30–9 p.m.

Nightly Nov. 27–Jan. 3 | 5:30–9:30 p.m.

Location: Diggerland USA, 100 Pinedge Drive, West Berlin, NJ 08091

Admission: $37.99 per vehicle plus tax online

Activities: Drive past construction and emergency vehicles wrapped in lights, pass through light tunnels and tune in to holiday music on 95.5 FM

Tickets: Diggerland USA

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