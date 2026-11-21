You can get in the same photo as Donovan McNabb, Jon Runyan and Seth Joyner when the three former Eagles come to Washington Township on Saturday, Dec. 12. The meet-and-greet starts at 1 p.m. at Embellish Events in Gloucester County, where fans can also bring jerseys, footballs and trading cards to get signed.

McNabb and Runyan were teammates on the Eagles squad that reached Super Bowl XXXIX, with McNabb at quarterback and Runyan at right tackle. McNabb led Philadelphia to five NFC championship games, and the Eagles retired his No. 5. Joyner played linebacker for the Eagles from 1986 to 1993, recording 37 sacks and 17 interceptions. The Eagles say he’s the only player in team history with at least 35 sacks and 15 interceptions.

A photo with all three players costs $90.31. Individual photo tickets cost $41.99 for McNabb and $32.53 for either Runyan or Joyner. Up to four people can be in the picture on an individual photo ticket, so a family can share one.

If you’re bringing your No. 5 jersey, the autograph ticket is $74.55. That price also covers footballs and full-size helmets. McNabb’s signature on a flat item, such as a photo or trading card, costs $63. Runyan and Joyner each have a $16.78 ticket for football cards and a $32.53 option for other items. Vendors will sell sports memorabilia at the event if you want to pick something up there.

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A $90.31 autograph package includes one signature from each of the three players. The checkout also lists a $179.60 package that includes autographs and photos with all three, along with individual combos for fans who want a signature and a picture with one player. See the full ticket list on Ticketstripe.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026

Time: Starts at 1 p.m.

Location: Embellish Events, 5200 Route 42 North, Suite 1, Blackwood, NJ 08012

Admission: Autograph tickets start at $16.78. Photo tickets start at $32.53.

Tickets: Ticketstripe

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