Pete Rose's Phillies jersey from game that clinched 1980 World Series is up for auction

The uniform Pete Rose wore in Game 6 of the 1980 World Series, when the Phillies clinched their first championship in front of a home crowd at Veterans Stadium, is now up for auction with more than a dozen bids submitted in the first full day of action.

Rose donned his No. 14 jersey — home white with red pinstripes – on Oct. 21 in what had been a close-fought series against the Kansas City Royals up to that point. Rose, then in his second season with the Phillies, had only modest success at the plate in the World Series but became a defensive hero in the top of the ninth inning in Game 6.

With one out, Royals second baseman Frank White popped up a pitch from Tug McGraw near the first base dugout. Rose and catcher Bob Boone, who died last week at 78 years old, both converged on the ball. It ricocheted off Boone's glove, but Rose made a heads-up play and reached out to snag the ball before it hit the ground. Rose strutted back toward the infield, bounced the ball off the turf and then tossed it back to McGraw. One final strikeout sealed the Phillies' 4-1 victory and a parade in Center City the next day.

During the clubhouse celebration immediately after the game, Rose personally gave his jersey to Bill Luzinski, the brother of teammate Greg Luzinski.

"I took the jersey home with me that night and it has remained in my possession ever since," Bill Luzinski wrote in a letter to auction house Lelands, which put the uniform up along with other coveted sports cards and memorabilia.

The starting bid for Rose's jersey on Sunday was $25,000. As of early Monday afternoon, 14 bidders had upped the price to $63,173. Bidding will continue until Dec. 5.

Lelands had the Wilson jersey verified by New Jersey-based authenticator MeiGray, which used historical photos from the game and other details to determine a match.

Rose wore a different jersey during games 1 and 2 of the 1980 World Series. Notably, the game 6 jersey is tagged with a 1981 date. This was not common practice in baseball, but players occasionally wore uniform sets tagged with future seasons. For example, former Phillies second baseman Juan Samuel wore a 1984-tagged jersey in 1983, MeiGray found during its review.

The jersey that's up for auction includes Rose's name sewn inside the back neck area in script font. The winner of the auction will receive Bill Luzinski's letter along with a letter of authentication and matching photos from MeiGray.

Provided Image/Leland's Pete Rose had has last name sewn into the neck of the Phillies jersey he wore in Game 6 of the 1980 World Series.

Rose had won two earlier World Series titles with the Cincinnati Reds in 1975 and 1976. He signed as a free agent with the Phillies in 1979, joining a team that had lost three consecutive National League Championship Series from 1976 to 1978.

Rose played in Philadelphia for five seasons, ultimately retiring as MLB's all-time hits leader in 1986, but his legacy was tarnished after the 1989 Dowd Report revealed he had placed bets on Reds games — and other matchups — during his career. He was deemed "permanently ineligible" for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989.

Rose spent years denying the allegations before ultimately confessing to his gambling exploits in his 2004 memoir and in subsequent interviews. He lobbied for reinstatement from the ban until his death in September 2024. Last year, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a policy change that allows banned players to become eligible for the hall of fame after they die. Rose's first chance to receive a posthumous induction will be in 2028.

Rose was mired in controversy during the final years of his life. His legal dispute with MLB over the facts surrounding his ban surfaced claims from a woman who alleged she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was a minor in 1973. Rose acknowledged the relationship, but claimed he had thought the girl was 16 at the time and legally of consenting age under Ohio law. The revelation led to the Phillies canceling their plans to put Rose on the team's Wall of Fame in 2017.

Rose later appeared at Citizens Bank Park in 2022 for a ceremony honoring the 1980 World Series team. He brushed off questions from reporters about the statutory rape allegations and made an expletive-laden cameo in the broadcast booth.

Reflecting on his ninth-inning catch in 1980, Rose remarked that Boone was a slow player who ran like he had a piano on his back, and he recalled being wary of stepping in horse manure at the Vet.

“I had to watch out for the horses--- over there because the horses on the field," Rose said during the broadcast.

Other items in the Lelands auction include a dual-signed photograph of Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth at Yankee Stadium on the Fourth of July in 1939, a game-worn Roberto Clemente Pirates hat from the 1971 World Series and rare cards of Derek Jeter and Ken Griffey Jr.