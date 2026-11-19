Argentine soccer phenom Lionel Messi's $28.3 million salary for his MLS club Inter Miami is more than twice the total guaranteed compensation of the entire Philadelphia Union roster, according to data released Thursday by the MLS Players Association.

Messi, the 39-year-old superstar who joined Inter Miami three years ago, is the highest-paid player in the league and one of only five with guaranteed salaries of at least $10 million. The Union's entire 32-man roster has a total guaranteed compensation of $12.64 million, ranking last among 30 MLS teams. Guaranteed compensation includes players' base salaries, bonuses and other fees spread out over their contracts.

The salary figures were released as the MLS playoffs start Thursday night and the Union prepare for their best-of-three series against the New England Revolution, starting Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Only two Union players, left back Kai Wagner ($1.64 million) and goalkeeper Andre Blake ($1.18 million) have guaranteed compensation above $1 million. Wagner spent seven seasons with the Union before transferring to Birmingham City in Europe, where he played half a season and then returned to Philadelphia in July. His club-high salary is up $554,236 over his last season with the Union.

Attacking midfielder Cavan Sullivan, the Northeast Philly native who recently became the youngest scorer for the U.S. Men's National Team during an international break, ranks eighth on the Union with $614,000 in guaranteed compensation. His older brother, midfielder Quinn Sullivan, ranks ninth at $568,000.

The median MLS salary is about $360,000 in 2026, up from $50,400 in 2007, according to historical MLS data. The league's lowest salary this year is $88,000, up from $12,500 in 2007.

Messi signed an extension last year to remain with Inter Miami through the 2028 season, and his full compensation is much higher than his player salary. Messi's contract includes revenue sharing from Apple TV subscriptions, merchandise and endorsement deals that push his total yearly income up to $70-80 million, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas told Bloomberg during the spring salary release. Messi also is expected to acquire an equity stake in the team when he retires.

Behind Messi, the top-earning MLS players are Chicago Fire FC's Robert Lewandowski ($19.51 million), Orlando City SC forward Antoine Griezmann ($13.94 million), LAFC's Son Heung-Min ($11.25 million) and Atlanta United FC forward Breel Embolo ($10.81 million).