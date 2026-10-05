Camden County shooting inside Wawa leaves 2 injured

Two men have been hospitalized following a shooting inside a South Jersey Wawa.

Winslow Township detectives are investigating the incident, which unfolded Sunday night inside the convenience store chain's location at 400 Sicklerville Rd. Police initially responded to a reported shooting around 9:07 p.m., finding a 20-year-old man with a bullet wound on the scene. He was in stable condition.

Investigators later learned that a second 20-year-old man had walked into Jefferson Washington Township Hospital with a gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

Wawa did not immediately clarify if any of its employees were injured in the attack. Police have not made any arrests, and the investigation remains active.

Camden County officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Timothy Jordan at 856-365-3073 and Detective Catherine Lewellen at 609-667-3389. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at CAMDEN.TIPS.

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