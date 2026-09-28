More Health:

September 28, 2026

Know an unsung hero? The Flyers and IBX are looking to honor volunteers this hockey season

Nominations for the new IBX Caring MVPs program are being accepted through Oct. 23. Winners will be recognized at hockey games later this season.

By PhillyVoice Staff
Volunteering Nonprofits
Flyers IBX Caring MVPs James Lang/USA Today Network via Reuters Connect

The Flyers and Independence Blue Cross will recognize six volunteers who are making a difference in their communities during hockey games at Xfinity Mobile Arena this season.

The Flyers will recognize six people who have made major impacts in their communities by volunteering for nonprofits or schools in the Philadelphia region. 

The team's IBX Caring MVPs program, made in partnership with Independence Blue Cross, seeks to spotlight unsung heroes who serve their communities in various ways. 

MOREThe mental health of high school students continues to improve from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic

Through Oct. 23, community members can nominate volunteers who help individuals, families and neighborhoods in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Examples include organizing neighborhood cleanups, mentoring youth, caring for the sick and volunteering at schools.

The winners each will be recognized at a Flyers game this season. They also each will receive suite-level tickets to the game, a customized Flyers jersey and a $500 donation to the nonprofit organization of their choice.

To be eligible, volunteers must be at least 18 years old and live in Southeastern Pennsylvania or New Jersey. They also must serve without compensation for a 501(c)(3) organization or school that benefits communities in Pennsylvania or New Jersey. Nomination submissions should explain how the volunteer has made a meaningful impact and inspired others.

"At IBX, caring is the driving force behind our mission to help people live healthier lives and build stronger communities," Koleen Cavanaugh, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "That's why we're excited to team-up with the Flyers on IBX Caring MVPs to celebrate the extraordinary people whose compassion, service, and dedication inspire others and make our region a better place to call home." 

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Volunteering Nonprofits Philadelphia Flyers Independence Blue Cross

Follow us

Featured

Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - William Coren 2

Why the right prostate cancer treatment isn't the same for everyone
Purchased - woman sleeping in comfortable bedroom with eyes closed.

Does your sleeping position matter? Here's what to know

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Jersey Shore grapples with heavy erosion, flooding from nor'easter

Nor'easter 2026 erosion

Weekend

Oct. 3-4 Weekend Events Roundup

Evil Genius Block Party with Wheatus

Healthy Eating

Fiber is both diet fad and fixture for good health

Avacados Dietary Fiber

History

A peek inside Lynnewood Hall, the Gilded Age mansion under repair

Lynnewood Hall

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Sixers

Sixers' black "Hardwood Classic" uniforms returning for 2026-27 season

Sixers jerseys

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved