Know an unsung hero? The Flyers and IBX are looking to honor volunteers this hockey season

The Flyers will recognize six people who have made major impacts in their communities by volunteering for nonprofits or schools in the Philadelphia region.

The team's IBX Caring MVPs program, made in partnership with Independence Blue Cross, seeks to spotlight unsung heroes who serve their communities in various ways.



Through Oct. 23, community members can nominate volunteers who help individuals, families and neighborhoods in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Examples include organizing neighborhood cleanups, mentoring youth, caring for the sick and volunteering at schools.

The winners each will be recognized at a Flyers game this season. They also each will receive suite-level tickets to the game, a customized Flyers jersey and a $500 donation to the nonprofit organization of their choice.

To be eligible, volunteers must be at least 18 years old and live in Southeastern Pennsylvania or New Jersey. They also must serve without compensation for a 501(c)(3) organization or school that benefits communities in Pennsylvania or New Jersey. Nomination submissions should explain how the volunteer has made a meaningful impact and inspired others.

"At IBX, caring is the driving force behind our mission to help people live healthier lives and build stronger communities," Koleen Cavanaugh, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "That's why we're excited to team-up with the Flyers on IBX Caring MVPs to celebrate the extraordinary people whose compassion, service, and dedication inspire others and make our region a better place to call home."