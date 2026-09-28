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September 28, 2026

Luis Arráez is not on the Phillies' NL Wild Card roster

Despite some recent optimism, the Phillies will be without their cleanup hitter for the NL Wild Card series.

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
2026-09-25T013729Z_147077010_MT1USATODAY29904512_RTRMADP_3_MLB-MILWAUKEE-BREWERS-AT-PHILADELPHIA-PHILLIES.JPG Bill Streicher/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) is checked on by trainer Christian Bermudez and first base coach Paco Figueroa (38) after being injured on a play against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park.

Despite some recent optimism that Phillies cleanup hitter Luis Arráez could return soon from his sprained left ankle, he won't suit up against the Braves in the National League Wild Card round.

Phils manager Don Mattingly told reporters Monday that the All-Star second baseman, who finished second in the NL in batting average after having the lead until the final regular-season series, would not be on the team's playoff roster against the Braves.

And apparently short on minor league depth, the team will have call up Otto Kemp to take Arráez's place. 


The best-of-three series begins Tuesday in Atlanta, which means the Phillies need to win two games without their best overall hitter, their cleanup hitter and their biggest trade deadline acquisition.

Arráez's .310 batting average is highest among Phillies regulars, although he only batted .278 since moving from the Giants to the Phillies at the trade deadline. Still, even .278 would be the highest average among the regulars.

With the three-time batting champion and four-time All Star shelved, the Phillies will continue to play Bryson Stott at second base and Edmundo Sosa at third, with Alec Bohm at first and Bryce Harper in right field.

Bohm batted cleanup in the first two games against the Rays in the last series of the regular season but Stott battled cleanup Sunday in the season finale while Bohm batted fifth.  

Arráez sustained the injury Wednesday night against the Brewers when he tried to dodge an off-balance tag from first baseman Jake Bauers but wound up slipping and falling awkwardly as he reached back to try to tag the base with his hand. X-rays came back negative and he wasn't placed on the injured list for the final series against Tampa Bay as he was reportedly improving over the weekend

But he won't be available for the Wild Card series, and might have played his last game for the Phillies.

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Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Don Mattingly Bryson Stott Alec Bohm Bryce Harper

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