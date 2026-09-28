Luis Arráez is not on the Phillies' NL Wild Card roster

Despite some recent optimism that Phillies cleanup hitter Luis Arráez could return soon from his sprained left ankle, he won't suit up against the Braves in the National League Wild Card round.

Phils manager Don Mattingly told reporters Monday that the All-Star second baseman, who finished second in the NL in batting average after having the lead until the final regular-season series, would not be on the team's playoff roster against the Braves.

And apparently short on minor league depth, the team will have call up Otto Kemp to take Arráez's place.

Luis Arraez will not be on the Wild Card Series roster. Otto Kemp is on. Phillies will go with three catchers still. They had several injuries in minors that depleted depth. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 28, 2026

The best-of-three series begins Tuesday in Atlanta, which means the Phillies need to win two games without their best overall hitter, their cleanup hitter and their biggest trade deadline acquisition.

Arráez's .310 batting average is highest among Phillies regulars, although he only batted .278 since moving from the Giants to the Phillies at the trade deadline. Still, even .278 would be the highest average among the regulars.

With the three-time batting champion and four-time All Star shelved, the Phillies will continue to play Bryson Stott at second base and Edmundo Sosa at third, with Alec Bohm at first and Bryce Harper in right field.

Bohm batted cleanup in the first two games against the Rays in the last series of the regular season but Stott battled cleanup Sunday in the season finale while Bohm batted fifth.

Arráez sustained the injury Wednesday night against the Brewers when he tried to dodge an off-balance tag from first baseman Jake Bauers but wound up slipping and falling awkwardly as he reached back to try to tag the base with his hand. X-rays came back negative and he wasn't placed on the injured list for the final series against Tampa Bay as he was reportedly improving over the weekend.

But he won't be available for the Wild Card series, and might have played his last game for the Phillies.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports