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September 28, 2026

Lambertville’s legendary Halloween house is spreading its elaborate displays across downtown

The free October event returns for a second year, spreading a retired art teacher’s handmade Halloween creations through shops and community spaces downtown.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Halloween
Lambertville Trail of Magic Jay Garrison/VeroHaus Creative

A visitor stops to view one of Dolores Dragan’s Halloween displays in downtown Lambertville. Her longtime Halloween House tradition now continues through the monthlong Memory Maker’s Trail of Magic.

For more than 20 years, Halloween in Lambertville meant a pilgrimage to one house on North Union Street.

Each October, retired art teacher Dolores Dragan transformed her home into an elaborate display of handmade sculptures, strange characters and colorful scenes. Known around town as the “Halloween House,” the spectacle drew thousands of visitors who came to see what Dragan had created that year.

Now, the tradition has outgrown the one house.

The Memory Maker’s Trail of Magic returns Oct. 1-31 for its second year, spreading Dragan’s creations across shops, restaurants and community spaces throughout Lambertville. Instead of gathering outside a single home, visitors can walk through town looking for pieces of the longtime Halloween display.

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The citywide version began in 2025 after decades of labor-intensive Halloween House setups, when Dragan asked the Lambertville Creative Arts Fund to find a new way to continue the tradition.

Her goal had always been bigger than decorating a house. Dragan described herself as a “Memory Maker,” creating scenes she hoped children would remember decades later.

Lambertville Trail of Magic Crowd ShotJay Garrison/VeroHaus Creative

Dozens of locations are included on the 2026 trail, with many clustered around the city’s walkable downtown. Displays can be found along Bridge Street, North and South Union streets, North and South Main streets, Coryell Street and Church Street, with several additional stops elsewhere in Lambertville. The original Halloween House is also marked on the trail map.

The experience is free and self-guided. New for 2026, QR codes at participating stops connect to an audio tour with stories tied to individual displays.

Visitors can view the 2026 Trail of Magic map before heading out.

Memory Maker’s Trail of Magic

Dates: Oct. 1-31
Location: Lambertville, New Jersey
Where: Dozens of businesses and community spaces throughout the city, with many stops concentrated downtown
Admission: Free
Format: Self-guided
What to expect: Handmade Halloween displays created by retired art teacher Dolores Dragan
Ages: All ages
Map: View the 2026 Trail of Magic map

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Experiences Halloween Family-Friendly Lambertville

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