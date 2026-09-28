31 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend, Oct. 3-4

Fall festival season is in full swing across Philadelphia, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend.

In Philly, Wheatus will headline Evil Genius Beer Company's 15th anniversary block party in Fishtown, and Chinatown's Mid-Autumn Festival will take over 10th Street after being postponed from last weekend. Roxtoberfest and a Fishtown vintage mega market offer more reasons to spend Saturday outside. South Jersey's lineup includes the two-day Bordentown Cranberry Festival, vintage racing on the Wildwood beach and Sunday's Blackwood Pumpkin Festival.

Halloween attractions also are opening for the season, including Eastern State Penitentiary's Halloween Nights, Franklin Square's Spooky Mini Golf and waterfront pumpkin displays. Here are 31 things to do Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

ALL WEEKEND: SATURDAY, OCT. 3, AND SUNDAY, OCT. 4

More than 100 juried artists, crafters and makers will fill Farnsworth Avenue in downtown Bordentown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The free festival also features live music, food, a beer garden, free parking and shuttle service. Read more.

Woodstown Central Railroad's fall excursion departs South Woodstown Station in Salem County, N.J. at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. both days. The 1-hour, 45-minute trip includes an 18-mile train ride, about 45 minutes at Fenwick Grove and one pumpkin. Tickets start at $35. Read more.

Pre-1934 cars and pre-1947 motorcycles will race head-to-head on a 1/8-mile course on the Wildwood beach behind Morey's Piers in South Jersey. Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and race times depend on the tides. Read more.

This 21-and-older tour in Old City pairs five local craft beer samples with stories about Benjamin Franklin, tavern culture and other parts of early city life. The experience runs Oct. 2-4 at Christ Church Burial Ground. Tickets cost $21 with the tasting or $12.51 for the tour only, and advance purchase is recommended. Read more.

Historical photos, maps, artwork and neighborhood stories will be projected onto storefronts along the 8100-8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue in Northwest Philadelphia. The free outdoor display runs Oct. 2-5, with six main projection sites and other illuminated buildings along the avenue. Read more.

Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park, Montgomery County, concludes its 10-day floral exhibition Sunday, Oct. 4. The display brings floral mannequins inspired by HBO's “The Gilded Age” inside the historic mansion, which had not been open for regular public interior access in more than 80 years. Timed tickets are required. Read more.

Franklin Square's Philadelphia-themed miniature golf course gets Halloween lighting, fog and decorations daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The adjacent Boo-zy Bar serves cocktails, beer, wine and mocktails from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Mini golf costs $15 for adults and $12 for children. Read more.

Morgan's Pier on the Delaware River waterfront has fall decorations, seasonal food and drinks, live entertainment and daily pumpkin carving through Oct. 31. Pumpkins can be carved until 8 p.m. and cost $5 for a small one or $10 for a large one. Read more.

Liberty Point at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia has been transformed with more than 10,000 pumpkins, photo areas, carnival games, scarecrow archery and a pumpkin-smashing zone. The waterfront attraction runs through Nov. 1. Read more.

More than 150 handmade scarecrows are on display throughout Peddler's Village in Bucks County through Oct. 26. Visitors can walk the village and vote for their favorites through the Peddler's Village app. Read more.

Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia opens its 35th Halloween season with five haunted houses, live performances, themed bars and historic exhibits. The festival runs on select nights through Nov. 7, and admission starts at $49, with faster-entry and VIP options available. Read more.

Morris Arboretum & Gardens in Northwest Philadelphia has a cottage covered in hundreds of pumpkins and more than 40 scarecrows on display. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, visitors can use natural materials to make magical wands and pretend potions; the activity is included with garden admission. Read more.

Actors playing the Sanderson Sisters lead interactive, 21-and-older shows inside Montgomery Mall in North Wales, Montgomery County. Performances begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, and tickets start at $35. Read more.

Gems, crystals, fossils and jewelry from around the world fill the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center in Edison from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Weekend admission is $15, and a family pass for two adults and two children costs $30. Read more.

New Hope Railroad's 90-minute trips through Bucks County travel from New Hope to Buckingham and back in restored passenger cars from the early 1900s. Trips are offered through Nov. 1, with prices varying by date, departure time and seating class; advance reservations are recommended. Read more.

Newsroom Philadelphia in Northern Liberties has become a Halloween speakeasy inspired by Edgar Allan Poe and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The pop-up, which runs through at least Nov. 1, features glowing pumpkins, ravens, hidden literary references and themed cocktails. Read more.

Wednesday Addams brings home a boyfriend from a respectable family in the musical comedy now running at Walnut Street Theatre in Center City Philadelphia. The production continues through Nov. 1, with weekend performances listed on the theater's schedule. Read more.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

Wheatus headlines a free, all-ages block party in Fishtown from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The festival spans Front and Palmer streets with 10 hours of live music, nearly 50 vendors, neighborhood food, drinks and two anniversary beer releases. Dogs are welcome, and Wheatus performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Read more.

Hundreds of vintage sellers, artists, makers and resellers will set up around Thunderbird Salvage, Fishtown Flatiron and Hackett Elementary in Philadelphia from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The outdoor market includes vintage clothing, home goods and handmade items. Read more.

The 4900 block of North 5th Street in Philadelphia's Olney/Logan area will host free health screenings, flu shots, groceries, housing help, food trucks and family activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 40 resource tables are expected. Read more.

Manayunk's LGBTQ+ celebration in Philadelphia begins with a free 5K at 9 a.m., followed by drag story time at 11 a.m., an outdoor drag show at 1 p.m. and karaoke at 2 p.m. Two “Rocky Horror” shadowcasts at Venice Island begin at 6 and 9 p.m. Read more.

More than 30 sailboats will race on the Delaware River in front of Penn's Landing beginning around 10:30 a.m. The Philadelphia event is free to watch from waterfront locations including Penn's Landing, Race Street Pier, Cherry Street Pier and Spruce Street Harbor Park. Read more.

The festival postponed from last weekend will take over 10th Street in Philadelphia's Chinatown from noon to 8 p.m. The free celebration includes cultural performances, art activities, carnival games and a mooncake-eating contest, followed by a lantern parade at 6:30 p.m. Read more.

Children ages 5 and older can build miniature fairy houses from clay and natural materials at Morris Arboretum & Gardens in Northwest Philadelphia from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration, which covers one adult and one child, costs $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Read more.

Ridge Avenue between Lyceum and Leverington avenues in Roxborough will host a free Oktoberfest-style street festival from noon to 6 p.m. The lineup includes beer gardens, stein contests, three stages of entertainment, classic cars, a scarecrow walk and a pet costume contest. Read more.

Resident Artists from the Academy of Vocal Arts will compete with opera arias at the Kimmel Center in Center City Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. Audience members can vote for an Audience Choice Award winner. This is sponsored content from the Academy of Vocal Arts. Read more.

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

More than 90 vintage and handmade vendors will fill downtown Bryn Mawr from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free market near North Bryn Mawr and Lancaster avenues also includes food vendors, live music and children's activities. Read more.

More than 200 vendors, food trucks and local organizations will fill downtown Blackwood, N.J. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free festival also has live entertainment, pumpkin painting, scarecrow building, inflatables and games. Read more.

A procession of saint statues begins the free South Philadelphia festival at noon before Italian food, live music, dancing and family rides take over the 1700 block of South 9th Street through 8 p.m. Food and drinks are sold separately. Read more.

Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets in Center City Philadelphia will close to vehicles from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for outdoor dining, shopping, live music and activities. The pedestrian event is free and weather permitting. Read more.

The free Sunday market at Bronze Plaza in Berwyn, Chester County, runs from 9 a.m. to noon with local farmers, prepared foods, artists, makers and rotating food trucks. The first Sunday of each month also features live music, and complimentary parking is available. Read more.

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.