Free health screenings, groceries, food trucks and housing help will be available at this North Philly fair

A North Philadelphia block will fill with free health services, groceries, housing resources, food trucks and family activities when The Greater Philadelphia Alliance Social Service Center (GPASS) brings its annual community fair back Oct. 3.

GPASS will hold its 24th annual Health, Housing & Hunger Community Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 4900 block of North 5th Street in the Olney/Logan area.

More than 40 vendor and resource tables are expected, offering services ranging from health screenings and flu shots to housing assistance, food resources and help obtaining vital documents.

Health services will include screenings for cholesterol, diabetes, kidney and liver function and other conditions. Mobile health screening units and free flu shots also will be available.

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Attendees can pick up free groceries and connect with organizations offering food and nutrition resources. Housing providers will be on hand with information about available programs, while assistance also will be offered for documents including state photo IDs, Social Security cards and birth certificates.

Other resources will include CPR training, Narcan administration instruction and pet health services.

The fair will also have food trucks, live entertainment and raffles throughout the day. Family activities will include jump-rope, push-up and hula-hoop competitions for youth and seniors.

The event began in 2002 as an effort to provide free flu shots to neighborhood families and has since expanded to include health, housing, food and other community resources.

GPASS Health, Housing & Hunger Community Fair

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: 4900 block of North 5th Street, Philadelphia

Admission: Free

Highlights: Free health screenings, flu shots, groceries, housing resources, vital-document assistance, CPR and Narcan instruction, pet health services, food trucks, raffles and family activities

Resources: More than 40 vendor and resource tables are expected

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