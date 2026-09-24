Fantasy football start/sit advice: Patrick Mahomes is fantasy relevant again, Drake Maye isn't this week

We're two weeks into the NFL season and beginning to get an idea of which offenses and defenses are good, and which aren't, along with which players will be impactful and which won't.

Making the right decision on your weekly fantasy football lineup, especially in flex positions, can be the difference between a win and loss, and by the end of the year between making or missing the postseason.

We're here to help you with who we think are the best plays for Week 3 at each position based on either matchup or just rising overall stock, and also who you should keep on the shelf.

Quarterback

Start: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

He hasn't been a fantasy relevant QB for the past few years, but Mahomes already has the third-most fantasy points among QBs and has a terrific matchup against the sad sack Dolphins. Mahomes already has 5 TD passes; last year he didn't throw his fifth TD pass until Week 4.

Sit: Drake Maye, Patriots

With one TD pass and four INTs, Maye has arguably been the worst fantasy QB starter in the league through two weeks. He'll eventually bounce back, but not this week against a Jaguars defense that's only allowed 30 points so far and just two passing TDs. If your bench QB has a better matchup, go with him and wait until Maye breaks from his rut.

Wide receiver

Start: Matthew Golden, Packers

The Falcons have already the NFL's eighth-worst pass defense and just put their best cornerback, A.J. Terrell, on injured reserve. Golden is off to a great start in Year 2 with 10 receptions for 153 yards, and the Packers will be without Jayden Reed (neck) and still without Josh Jacobs. Golden should see plenty of targets Thursday night.

Sit: DK Metcalf, Steelers

Aaron Rodgers isn't playing well and the Steelers have been a mess on offense. This week, they face an improved Bengals defense that's the only one in the NFL yet to allow a passing TD. The Bengals also are top-10 in passer rating against and completion percentage against. Wouldn't expect Metcalf to get back on track this week.

Tight end

George Kittle, 49ers

Coming back from an Achilles tear he suffered in last year's playoffs, Kittle played 46 percent of the offense in Week 1, then 48 in Week 2, when he caught four passes for 80 yards and a TD vs. the Dolphins. The Niners have already lost two wide receivers to long-term injuries along with their TE2, so they'll need Kittle to be a bigger part of the passing game against the Cardinals, and so far he looks ready to handle it.

Jake Ferguson, Cowboys: He was an excellent start recommendation last week, catching two TDs against a bad Commanders defense, but Ferguson will come back to earth against a much better Ravens defense that has the personnel to take him out. Don't expect double-digit point production from him again this week.

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