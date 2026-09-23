The Franklin Institute is throwing an adults-only Halloween party on Oct. 16

The Franklin Institute is staying open after dark for a 21+ Halloween party filled with costumes, drinks and spooky science.

Science After Hours: Fright Nite returns Friday, Oct. 16, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., with a mix of costumes, drinks, music and science inspired by horror movies. The event also includes access to the museum’s core exhibits and galleries throughout the night.

Much of the evening will focus on how scary movies create their biggest reactions. Attendees can experiment with Foley sound effects and movie dubbing, learn how special effects artists create monsters and gruesome characters, and see how chemistry helps create some of the effects used on screen. Another activity will look at medical conditions that helped inspire classic movie monsters.

The Fels Planetarium also will get an after-dark makeover, with DJ Drootrax performing alongside full-dome visuals from Liquid Light Lab. Franklin Institute Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts also will examine memorable space-horror moments from pop culture and what science says about them.

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Elsewhere in the museum, Philadelphia’s Secret Cinema will screen a collection of short films on celluloid. A Blob-inspired activity will nod to the classic horror movie’s connection to nearby Phoenixville, and weather permitting, attendees can head to the roof for stargazing and views over Philadelphia.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the museum and in The Eatery. Wissahickon Brewery will also offer samples, including the premiere of a beer created specifically for the event.

Costumes are encouraged, although full-face masks are not permitted. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with programming beginning at 8. Tickets cost $40 for nonmembers and $35 for Franklin Institute members. All attendees must be 21 or older and show valid ID.

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Time: 7:30-11:30 p.m.; programming begins at 8 p.m.

Location: The Franklin Institute

Address: 222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Price: $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers

Age: 21 and older; valid ID required

Bag policy: Only clutch bags measuring 4.5 by 6.5 inches or smaller are permitted

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