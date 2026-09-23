Philadelphia libraries offer free after-school homework help for K-12 students

Philadelphia students can get free homework help and participate in educational activities at library locations across the city throughout the 2026-27 school year.

The Free Library’s LEAP program is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade every Monday through Friday after regular school hours. Advanced registration is not required.

Students can bring questions and assignments covering everything from early reading skills to calculus. Homework assistance is only part of the program. LEAP also includes daily activities centered on literacy, science, technology, engineering, art, math and wellness.

What students encounter will depend on the day and location. A branch could schedule a poetry program, science experiment or art project alongside the academic support. Families can use the Free Library’s online calendar to see what’s coming up nearby or explore activities at other branches.

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LEAP is a drop-in program, and caregivers remain responsible for their child’s safety and behavior. Children younger than 7 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Academic help also continues after library hours. Students can connect with a live online tutor from 9 a.m. to midnight every day through Tutor.com, a service available in English and Spanish.

Online tutors can help with math, science, English, social studies and writing, including AP-level classes and introductory college coursework. A Free Library card and an internet-connected device are required. Students who create an account can also access videos and receive feedback on essays.

Schedules and activities may vary by branch, so families should check the LEAP events calendar or contact their local library before going. More information about the in-person program and online academic resources is available through the Free Library.

Monday-Friday after regular school hours

Throughout the 2026-27 school year

Free Library locations across Philadelphia

Open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade

Free; no registration required

Children younger than 7 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.