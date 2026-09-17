Fantasy football Week 2 sit/start advice: Baker Mayfield will bounce back, David Montgomery drop off

Did you survive Week 1? Between some explosive performances, unexpected injuries and even more unexpected bad performances, fantasy teams were all over the map to start the year.

If you're worried about who to start in Week 2, we're here to help. Beyond the no brainers, like Jahmyr Gibbs and Josh Allens of the world, we've pinpointed one player at each position who is a borderline play. Here's why we believe you should start, or sit them this coming weekend:

Quarterback

Start: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

We're sensing a bounce back. Having the Cleveland Browns next on your schedule can do that. After a game that saw Mayfield lose three fumbles and badly underachieve, he's got the perfect recipe for a return to form ahead of him against the Browns, clearly the worst team in the NFL. Fire him up this week.

Sit: Bo Nix, Broncos

Nix wasn't at his best on Monday Night Football and the Broncos offense as a whole looked shaky to start the year against what is a middle of the road defense in Kansas City. If you have other options at QB, perhaps sit back and wait for Nix to come back to earth and to look less chaotic.

Running back

Start: Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars

In case you missed it, the Broncos were pummeled for 220 yards in Week 1. Tuten led the Jags backfield in touches to open the season and he will have an opportunity for a huge game in Denver in Week 2.

Sit: David Montgomery, Texans

Three touchdowns to start the year? That's a sell high situation if I ever heard one. The chances of Montgomery repeating that performance against the Bengals — a team that allowed just 89 rushing yards in Week 1 — isn't great. He's certainly an option at FLEX, but if you have another player who can hold his own at RB, I'd lean in that direction.

Wide receiver

Start: Jalen Coker, Panthers

Fantasy experts are looking at Coker, who caught nine passes on 12 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown last week, as a weekly option — not just a flash in the pan. He was on the field for 84% of the offense's snaps and will have the chance to replicate that against Atlanta this week.

Sit: Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

The start to Harrison's career continues to disappoint, and after getting just three targets and one catch in Week 1, he's not at all an alluring player to have in your starting lineup against the Seahawks. They have one of the best secondaries in the league, and Harrison needs to show something before he becomes a repeating part of your lineup.

Tight end

Start: Jake Ferguson, Cowboys

Washington allowed a pair of scores to a tight end last week, Philadelphia' Dallas Goedert. The Cowboys offense is looking to rebound against a defense expected to have a bevy of weaknesses in Week 2. Ferguson has as good a chance as any mid level tight end of breaking out.

Sit: Isaiah Likely, Giants

The Rams are a pretty good defense and in Week 1, Likely was on the field for less than 50% of his team's offensive snaps. He's too situational and touchdown dependent right now.

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