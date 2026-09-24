Fishtown vintage market will bring hundreds of vendors to three blocks along Frankford Avenue

Hundreds of vintage sellers, makers and other vendors will spread across three blocks of Fishtown when Now + Then Marketplace brings its Mega Market back to the neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The outdoor market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with vendors set up around Thunderbird Salvage at 2441 Frankford Ave., Fishtown Flatiron and Hackett Elementary.

Shoppers can browse a mix of vintage and secondhand finds alongside goods from local artists, artisans, makers and resellers.

Past Now + Then markets have featured vintage clothing, jewelry, ceramics, candles, photography, flowers and other handmade or secondhand items.

The Oct. 3 event is the eighth installment of the Mega Market series, which has previously brought more than 200 vendors to multiple blocks around Thunderbird Salvage and Fishtown Flatiron.

Those interested in becoming a vendor at the event can learn more here.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Locations: Thunderbird Salvage, 2441 Frankford Ave.; Fishtown Flatiron; Hackett Elementary

Neighborhood: Fishtown

Vendors: Vintage sellers, artists, artisans, makers and resellers

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.