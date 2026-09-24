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September 24, 2026

Fishtown vintage market will bring hundreds of vendors to three blocks along Frankford Avenue

The Oct. 3 market will feature vintage finds, handmade goods and local makers across three locations in Fishtown.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Vintage
Now + Then Marketplace - Thunderbird Salvage Provided Courtesy/Now + Then Marketplace

Shoppers browse a previous Now + Then Marketplace in Philadelphia. The Mega Market returns to Fishtown on Oct. 3 with vintage and secondhand finds from local artists, makers and resellers across three locations.

Hundreds of vintage sellers, makers and other vendors will spread across three blocks of Fishtown when Now + Then Marketplace brings its Mega Market back to the neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The outdoor market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with vendors set up around Thunderbird Salvage at 2441 Frankford Ave., Fishtown Flatiron and Hackett Elementary.

Shoppers can browse a mix of vintage and secondhand finds alongside goods from local artists, artisans, makers and resellers.

Past Now + Then markets have featured vintage clothing, jewelry, ceramics, candles, photography, flowers and other handmade or secondhand items.

The Oct. 3 event is the eighth installment of the Mega Market series, which has previously brought more than 200 vendors to multiple blocks around Thunderbird Salvage and Fishtown Flatiron.

Those interested in becoming a vendor at the event can learn more here.

Now + Then Marketplace Mega Market 8

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3
Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Locations: Thunderbird Salvage, 2441 Frankford Ave.; Fishtown Flatiron; Hackett Elementary
Neighborhood: Fishtown
Vendors: Vintage sellers, artists, artisans, makers and resellers

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Markets Vintage Fishtown Family-Friendly Now + Then Marketplace

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