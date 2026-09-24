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September 24, 2026

Older adults are advised to take calcium and vitamin D to prevent bone breaks. But it might not matter

New research finds these supplements do little to boost against bone density and guard against fractures.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Osteoporosis
Vitamin D Calcium Bones Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

The finding of a new research review challenge long-held beliefs that calcium and vitamin D supplements boost bone health.

Taking calcium and vitamin D supplements may not do much to boost bone health after all, a new study suggests.

The recent review of 69 studies involving more than 154,000 people found that taking calcium and vitamin D supplements, either alone or in combination, did little to improve bone density and protect against fractures. The research counters long-held advice to take these supplements as a way to help prevent osteoporosis and bone breaks, especially in older people who are more prone to falls.

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About one third of people 65 and older experience falls. In addition to the physical pain and damage, being admitted to a hospital for fractures can lead to a "functional decline" in patients, an editorial accompanying the new study said.

A wide body of previous research has linked low calcium and vitamin D levels with decreased bone density and higher risk of fractures from falls.

Calcium is one of the minerals that combines with other minerals in the body to give bones strength, but the body cannot produce it on its own. If people are not getting enough calcium in their diets, or enough vitamin D, which helps with calcium absorption, they are at higher risk of developing osteoporosis, UCLA Health says.

Health providers have long recommended patients take calcium and vitamin D supplements for musculoskeletal health, despite inconsistent findings from prior studies about their efficacy. The new research found that taking these supplements does nothing to prevent fractures or falls.

Health providers "should re-evaluate their general recommendations for calcium and vitamin D supplementation in light of current evidence," the researchers wrote.

But they noted that the findings do not necessarily apply to people who have bone disorders or those that are being treated for osteoporosis.

More robust research is needed to see if taking supplements has any benefits for people at particularly high risk of musculoskeletal injuries and disease, the editorial said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Osteoporosis Philadelphia Vitamins Supplements Bones Senior Health Falls

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