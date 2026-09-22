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September 22, 2026

The mental health of high school students continues to improve from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic

But teen girls continue to struggle more with persistent sadness, hopelessness and suicidality than young men, new CDC data shows.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Depression Teens
Youth Mental Health https://kaboompics.com//Pexels

High school girls are still reporting higher levels of hopelessness and suicidal thoughts than high school boys, a new CDC report says.

The overall mental health of high school students in the United States continues on an upswing, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

But the CDC's latest Youth Health in Focus survey, which is conducted every two years, found that 1 in 3 high school students are still reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, with teen girls being more affected than young men.

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In 2025, 33% of high school students said they had experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the past 12 months, down from 40% in 2023 and a peak of 42% during the pandemic in 2021. The percentage of students reporting poor mental health also declined to 23% in 2025 from 29% in 2023 and 2021.

Self-reported measures related to suicide also decreased. In 2025, 14% of high school students said they had seriously considered attempting suicide, down from 20% in 2023 and 22% in 2021. The percentage of students who said they had made a suicide plan in the past 12 months dropped to 12% in 2025 from 16% in 2023 and 18% in 2021.

"Those declines in depression and suicidal thoughts are very striking, particularly that they're lower than 2019," Jean Twenge, a psychologist at San Diego State University, told the New York Times. "This isn't just post pandemic anymore, this is a more longstanding trend in improvement."

The new survey also showed that suicide attempts went down to 6% in 2025, from 9% in 2023 and 10% in 2021. The percentage of students who reported being injured in a suicide attempt and needing treatment from a nurse or doctor also declined to 1% in 2025 from 2% in 2023 and 3% in 2021.

  • IF YOU NEED HELP
  • If you are thinking about suicide or worried about someone else, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

But in 2025, female high schoolers were more likely to report that they were struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts than male students. Among female students in 2025, 43% reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, compared to 24% of male students.

Also, 18% of female students reported seriously thinking about attempting suicide and 15% actually made a plan, compared to 11% and 10% of male students, respectively.

Eight percent of female students said they had attempted suicide and 2% said they were treated for injuries from suicide attempts over the past 12 months. Among male students, those figures were 5% and 1%.

Also notable was the fact that the report omitted questions or results for LGBTQ+ students due to President Donald Trump's executive order that only recognizes male and female sexes.

The CDC surveys students in public and private schools around the country to provide a tool to compare youth behaviors, including substance use, exposure to community violence, housing-related issues, obesity and other health-related issues, over time.

The CDC has conducted the survey every two years since 1991.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

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