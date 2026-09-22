More Events:

September 22, 2026

Manayunk will go from drag story time to ‘Rocky Horror’ during an all-day LGBTQ+ celebration

Out & About in MNYK returns Oct. 3 with a 5K, open-air drag show, karaoke and two ‘Rocky Horror’ shadowcasts at Venice Island.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
LGBTQ+ Things To Do
Out & About Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Manayunk’s Out & About celebration returns Oct. 3 with a queer run, drag performances, karaoke and two evening Rocky Horror shadowcasts.

Manayunk’s Out & About celebration will stretch from a morning run to an evening Time Warp on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The annual celebration tied to National Coming Out Day will bring a full day of LGBTQ+ programming to the neighborhood, starting with a free 5K before moving into drag story time, an open-air drag show and karaoke on Gay Street. The celebration will wrap up that evening with two live shadowcast performances of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Venice Island Performing Arts Center.

The day begins at 9 a.m. with the Out & About 5K, a free group run led by Queer Run and open to all.

By late morning, the focus shifts to Gay Street, where Philly Drag Mafia’s Brittany Lynn will host drag story time at 11 a.m. An open-air drag show follows at 1 p.m., with a karaoke dance party beginning at 2.

  • FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

Community organizations will also be on hand during select events, and 10 Main Street restaurants, bars and small businesses will offer specials or promotions tied to the celebration.

The evening portion of Out & About moves to Venice Island Performing Arts Center, where Philadelphia-based Transylvanian Nipple Productions will perform a live shadowcast during screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 6 and 9 p.m.

The group has been shadowcasting the cult classic since 1997, and organizers encourage costumes and audience participation. Tickets cost $20 plus fees.

Out & About in MNYK

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3
Location: Gay Street and Venice Island Performing Arts Center in Manayunk
9 a.m.: Out & About 5K with Philadelphia Runner, Queer Run and Hoka, free
11 a.m.: Drag story time with Brittany Lynn, free
1 p.m.: Open-air drag show with Philly Drag Mafia and DJ Da Boo Boo, free
2 p.m.: Karaoke dance party, free
6 and 9 p.m.: The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Transylvanian Nipple Productions at Venice Island Performing Arts Center
Rocky Horror tickets: $20 plus fees

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more LGBTQ+ Things To Do Manayunk Performances

Featured

Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - William Coren 1

Why the right prostate cancer treatment isn't the same for everyone
Limited - Columbia Montour - village

Your guide to autumn in the heart of Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Education

Standout schools

UPenn rankings

Weekend

32 things to do in Philly and the region this weekend, Sept. 26-27

Lynnewood Hall The Gilded Age

Health News

Health officials warn of a measles exposure at the Philly airport

PHL airport measles exposure

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone says he rejected Trump's Hollywood envoy offer

Sylvester Stallone Trump

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 3 edition

092126JalenHurts1

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved