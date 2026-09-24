Nearly 100 vintage and handmade vendors will fill this Kennett Square fall market

A Kennett Square parking lot will turn into a sprawling fall market on Sunday, Oct. 18, with nearly 100 vintage and handmade vendors packed into one afternoon.

Clover Market returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 600 S. Broad St., across from Kennett High School, with vintage clothing and home goods, handmade jewelry, ceramics, candles, textiles, specialty foods and more.

Provided Courtesy/Clover Market

The free Chester County market is designed for browsing, with enough variety to make it easy to stumble onto something you were not actually looking for, which is generally how people end up owning another ceramic mug.

Food trucks and vendors will serve tacos, pizza, dumplings, ice cream, cookies and coffee, while beer and wine also will be available.

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Live music from Hake & Jarema is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Families can also take part in free kids crafts from DEAN Adventure Camps, while face painting will be available for an additional charge.

The market will be held rain or shine, though organizers may cancel in severe or dangerous weather. Leashed, well-socialized dogs are welcome.

Free parking will be available in the Kennett High School lots directly across from the market. Other parking is available around Kennett Square, including the Linden Street Garage, where a fee may apply.

Clover Market in Kennett Square

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: 600 S. Broad St., Kennett Square

Admission: Free

Highlights: Nearly 100 vintage and handmade vendors, food trucks, live music, beer and wine, and family activities

Parking: Free parking at Kennett High School; additional parking available around Kennett Square

Weather: Rain or shine; may be canceled for severe or dangerous weather

Pets: Leashed, well-socialized dogs are welcome

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.