Nearly 100 vintage and handmade vendors will fill this Kennett Square fall market

September 24, 2026
A Kennett Square parking lot will turn into a sprawling fall market on Sunday, Oct. 18, with nearly 100 vintage and handmade vendors packed into one afternoon.
Clover Market returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 600 S. Broad St., across from Kennett High School, with vintage clothing and home goods, handmade jewelry, ceramics, candles, textiles, specialty foods and more.
Food trucks and vendors will serve tacos, pizza, dumplings, ice cream, cookies and coffee, while beer and wine also will be available.
Live music from Hake & Jarema is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Families can also take part in free kids crafts from DEAN Adventure Camps, while face painting will be available for an additional charge.
The market will be held rain or shine, though organizers may cancel in severe or dangerous weather. Leashed, well-socialized dogs are welcome.
Free parking will be available in the Kennett High School lots directly across from the market. Other parking is available around Kennett Square, including the Linden Street Garage, where a fee may apply.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 18
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: 600 S. Broad St., Kennett Square
Admission: Free
Highlights: Nearly 100 vintage and handmade vendors, food trucks, live music, beer and wine, and family activities
Parking: Free parking at Kennett High School; additional parking available around Kennett Square
Weather: Rain or shine; may be canceled for severe or dangerous weather
Pets: Leashed, well-socialized dogs are welcome
Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.