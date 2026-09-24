Eagles-Bears Week 3 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles lost Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley during their Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, but were still able to pick up their second win of the season. Goedert will miss some time, but Barkley is practicing already.

The Bears have major injury issues, as they could be without their top two quarterbacks, Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent.

Here's the Eagles-Bears injury report, with analysis.

The Eagles did not yet release an injury report, but a few practice observations from the five or so minutes I was able to watch:

• Dallas Goedert suffered a sprained MCL and is going to miss multiple weeks. He was not out there. The Eagles signed Zach Ertz this week to help replace Goedert's contributions in the passing game. Ertz did practice.

• DeVonta Smith and Tank Bigsby were both at practice but were not participants. To be determined what their injuries are, or if it's just a rest day for Smith.

• Saquon Barkley practiced after suffering a stinger against the Bears. Stingers can linger, so it's good news that Barkley is practicing already.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LG Landon Dickerson: Dickerson had his worst game as a pro in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders, and was quickly thereafter placed on injured reserve. Drew Kendall filled in at C, and Cam Jurgens moved over to LG. Kendall was OK, Jurgens was not.



• TE Eli Stowers: The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft because of his athletic traits, but he did not have a good rookie training camp, and is not yet ready to play. He was listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but was moved to IR. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season.







Player Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status QB Caleb Williams Hamstring DNP QB Tyson Bagent Concussion DNP RB Kyle Monangai Knee DNP CB Tyrique Stevenson Hamstring DNP K Cairo Santos Right hip DNP LB Noah Sewell (PUP) Achilles Limited Out DL Shemar Turner Knee Limited Out



Thursday notes:

• The Bears did not practice on Thursday. Their injury report is an estimation.



• Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring strain Week 2 against the Vikings and QB2 Tyson Bagent suffered a concussion. Williams is almost certainly not playing against the Eagles. Bagent has a better chance of playing, but he is likely out as well. The Bears' QB3 is 38-year-old Case Keenum, who hasn't thrown a pass in the NFL since 2023. We covered all of this in much more detail in our Eagles-Bears preview.



• Kyle Monangai ran through the Eagles' defense last season, rushing 22 times for 130 yards and a TD. He was listed as "did not practice" Thursday, with a knee injury. He and D'Andre Swift form a potent 1-2 RB combo. That'll be worth monitoring throughout the week.



• Tyrique Stevenson is the Bears' CB2. He is a talented corner who has not reached his ceiling in the pros, and has struggled so far this season.



• Cairo Santos' appearance on the injury report is noteworthy. The Bears don't carry a spare kicker on their practice squad, so we'll be on alert for them signing one this week.



• Also of note is that starting LT Ozzy Trapilo is not on the injury report. Trapilo suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the Bears' wildcard round win over the Packers last season. He began training camp on the PUP list, but surprisingly came off of it prior to the start of the regular season. He missed the first two games of the season, but it seems like he may be good to go for this matchup. Trapilo's replacements had been a combination of Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Coby Bryant (IR): Bryant suffered a hyperextended knee and a small fracture during training camp. Per Ben Johnson, he is expected to be out 4-6 months. He will not be available to play against the Eagles Week 3. Bryant was a projected starter for the Bears' defense.



• CB Kyler Gordon (PUP): Gordon was the Bears' second-round pick in 2022. He played in 45 games for them, with 35 starts. He missed 14 games in 2025 with a series of soft tissue injuries, and will miss at least the first four games of the 2026 regular season with a calf injury. Fourth-round rookie Malik Muhammad is starting in the slot in Gordon's absence.

• LB Noah Sewell (PUP): Sewell is a backup who started nine games for the Bears in 2025. He had 59 tackles and a forced fumble. He is still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered late in December in a game against the 49ers last season.



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