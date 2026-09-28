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September 28, 2026

Get ready for Sixers Media Day with our 2026-27 player previews

From LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe to depth pieces young and old, evaluating each member of the 2026-27 Sixers.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
LeBron 8.12.26 Alonzo Adams/IMAGN IMAGES

The NBA's all-time leading scorer now plays for the Sixers.

Over the last two weeks, PhillyVoice's annual Sixers player preview series has displayed the critical questions surrounding each member of the most impressive standard roster in the recent history of the organization.

The Sixers have 14 players on their roster entering the 2026-27 season, which officially begins with Media Day on Monday. Three of those players are massively critical holdovers: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. One is Jaylen Brown. One, believe it or not, is LeBron James.

On Monday morning, the team will hold its annual Media Day, and it should be the most significant first day in recent Sixers history. James will arrive for his introductory media availability, Brown will don a full Sixers uniform for the first time, too, and Embiid will break his silence about the team's transformational offseason.

From their five projected starters to young players on the bench and veterans here to put the Sixers over the top, each and every one of the 14 players on this team was evaluated heading into the most anticipated Sixers season in a long while:

SIXERS PLAYER PREVIEWS

Joel Embiid | Labaron Philon Jr. | Dean Wade Dominick Barlow Adem Bona

Tyrese Maxey VJ Edgecombe Jaylen Brown Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Ariel HukportiAnfernee Simons | Jabari Walker | Justin Edwards | LeBron James

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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