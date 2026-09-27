More Events:

September 27, 2026

Ride a train to a pumpkin patch and explore a South Jersey grove this October

Woodstown Central Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch Flyer includes an 18-mile ride through Salem County, about 45 minutes at Fenwick Grove and one pumpkin to take home.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Family-Friendly
Woodstown Central Railroad - Pumpkin Patch Flyer Provided Courtesy/Woodstown Central Railroad Staff

Woodstown Central Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch Flyer takes riders through Salem County to Fenwick Grove, where passengers can choose a pumpkin and spend about 45 minutes taking part in fall activities.

This South Jersey fall excursion adds a scenic train ride to the pumpkin-picking experience.

Woodstown Central Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch Flyer will carry passengers through the woods and farmland of Salem County on eight October dates before stopping at Fenwick Grove, where riders can get off the train, choose a pumpkin and spend about 45 minutes exploring the grove. Historic steam locomotive No. 9 is scheduled to power the excursion when available.

Each excursion lasts about 1 hour and 45 minutes and covers roughly 18 miles round trip. The train travels about nine miles from South Woodstown Station to Fenwick Grove, then makes the same scenic trip back after the stop.

One pumpkin is included with admission. The stop also includes fall-themed games and activities, along with views of Fenwick Creek.

  • FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

Cider, doughnuts and other food items will be available for purchase at Fenwick Grove but are not included with the train ticket.

The Pumpkin Patch Flyer runs Oct. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25, with departures at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $35. Free parking is available at South Woodstown Station, and passengers should arrive 20 to 30 minutes before departure. Restrooms are available at the station and onboard, and light snacks and nonalcoholic drinks are permitted. The excursion is not wheelchair accessible.

Pumpkin Patch Flyer

Dates: Oct. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25
Departure times: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Length: About 1 hour, 45 minutes
Route: Approximately 18 miles round trip through Salem County
Stop: About 45 minutes at Fenwick Grove
Location: South Woodstown Station, 650 Alloway-Woodstown Road, Woodstown, NJ 08098
Tickets: From $35
Included: One pumpkin, fall activities and games
Food: Cider, doughnuts and other items available for purchase at Fenwick Grove
Parking: Free
Arrival: 20-30 minutes before departure recommended
Accessibility: Not wheelchair accessible

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Experiences Family-Friendly South Jersey Events Pumpkins Trains

Featured

Limited - Coltrane 100

John Coltrane's legacy is a reminder of the transformative power of the arts
Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - William Coren 1

Why the right prostate cancer treatment isn't the same for everyone

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

Philly teacher lied about being Black

Hannah Gann Teacher

Weekend

32 things to do in Philly and the region this weekend, Sept. 26-27

Lynnewood Hall The Gilded Age

Health News

Trump's healthcare policy leaves more people uninsured and threatens hospitals' viability, protesters say

HealthCare Cuts Rally

Arts & Culture

Five 'artifacts' from the Museum of the Philadelphian

Museum of the Philadelphian

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Phillies

Which team offers best matchup for Phillies in Wild Card round?

Cubs-Padres-NL-Wild-Card_092426

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved