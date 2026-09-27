Ride a train to a pumpkin patch and explore a South Jersey grove this October

This South Jersey fall excursion adds a scenic train ride to the pumpkin-picking experience.

Woodstown Central Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch Flyer will carry passengers through the woods and farmland of Salem County on eight October dates before stopping at Fenwick Grove, where riders can get off the train, choose a pumpkin and spend about 45 minutes exploring the grove. Historic steam locomotive No. 9 is scheduled to power the excursion when available.

Each excursion lasts about 1 hour and 45 minutes and covers roughly 18 miles round trip. The train travels about nine miles from South Woodstown Station to Fenwick Grove, then makes the same scenic trip back after the stop.

One pumpkin is included with admission. The stop also includes fall-themed games and activities, along with views of Fenwick Creek.

FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

Cider, doughnuts and other food items will be available for purchase at Fenwick Grove but are not included with the train ticket.

The Pumpkin Patch Flyer runs Oct. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25, with departures at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $35. Free parking is available at South Woodstown Station, and passengers should arrive 20 to 30 minutes before departure. Restrooms are available at the station and onboard, and light snacks and nonalcoholic drinks are permitted. The excursion is not wheelchair accessible.

Dates: Oct. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25

Departure times: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Length: About 1 hour, 45 minutes

Route: Approximately 18 miles round trip through Salem County

Stop: About 45 minutes at Fenwick Grove

Location: South Woodstown Station, 650 Alloway-Woodstown Road, Woodstown, NJ 08098

Tickets: From $35

Included: One pumpkin, fall activities and games

Food: Cider, doughnuts and other items available for purchase at Fenwick Grove

Parking: Free

Arrival: 20-30 minutes before departure recommended

Accessibility: Not wheelchair accessible

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.