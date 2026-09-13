Sixers player preview: Is Dean Wade a championship-caliber glue guy?

Welcome to PhillyVoice's series of Sixers player previews ahead of the 2026-27 season.

After two years of volatility, Sixers fans entered this offseason teetering on apathy. Then came new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey, the architect of what became a dream summer. Gansey traded Paul George away, landing five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. As Gansey accumulated depth around Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, the door opened for an unfathomable addition.

LeBron James is a member of the Sixers, rounding out one of the most talented starting lineups in recent NBA history. And suddenly, the Sixers have cultivated more local and national interest than ever before. Games are not won on paper, but the Sixers are built to be full-blown championship contenders for however long James remains in Philadelphia.

As Sixers Media Day on Sept. 28 nears, our player preview series will focus on two key questions surrounding each member of the team's 14-player standard roster.

Up next: Dean Wade, one of Gansey's strongest finds during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Initially signed to a four-year contract worth nearly $40 million to start at power forward, Wade will now slot into a bench role behind James, boosting the Sixers' second unit with his tremendous defensive versatility and steady spot-up shooting. Just how impactful can Wade be?

SIXERS PLAYER PREVIEWS

Joel Embiid | Labaron Philon Jr. | Dean Wade

How much will the Sixers be able to lean on Wade?

There is a strong argument that no member of this team can enter training camp with greater clarity about their on-court role than Wade. He is going to be used as a chess piece on the defensive end of the floor, and his versatility will offer Sixers head coach Nick Nurse some helpful optionality. Offensively, he will never need a play called for him; Wade will await catch-and-shoot three-point opportunities and hunt chances to make an impact on the offensive glass.

The primary concern with signing Wade, particularly when he was supposed to be a full-time starter, was how often he would be available. Last season, Wade averaged 22.3 minutes per game. It was a career-high. In addition to never having a more expansive role than that minutes-wise, he has only registered one season with at least 60 appearances:

Season Dean Wade games played 2019-20 12 2020-21 63 2021-22 51 2022-23 44 2023-24 54 2024-25 59 2025-26 59



Wade spent the early portion of his career in and out of Cleveland's rotation, so not all of these absences have been sparked by injuries. But Wade has dealt with several ailments in different areas over the course of his career, and even after the James signing he is in line to log more minutes than ever before. How will his body respond to that challenge? Even in a bench role, the Sixers need Wade healthy and productive as much as possible.

SIXERS FILM STUDIES

Jaylen Brown's strengths | Jaylen Brown's weaknesses

Anfernee Simons | Dean Wade | Ariel Hukporti

Where will Wade's defensive talents be the most valuable?

Many players in the NBA are billed as "one-through-five defenders," but very few of them can actually defend point guards and centers. At the very least, Wade is probably a one-through-4.5 defender; he is not a true center by any means but can be a secondary rim protector at 6-foot-9.

In the first round of last season's playoffs, Wade split the majority of his minutes defending two star forwards: the lanky mid-range assassin Brandon Ingram and the much stronger downhill scoring threat Scottie Barnes:

Dean Wade spent much of the Cleveland Cavaliers' first-round series victory defending Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes: pic.twitter.com/1y81F9tgJl — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) July 16, 2026

In the next round, Wade chased around Cade Cunningham, a star point guard built like a wing. In the Eastern Conference Finals, his attention turned to Jalen Brunson, a notably small guard reliant on physicality and craft:

Of Jalen Brunson's 78 field goal attempts during the Eastern Conference Finals, only 14 came against Dean Wade. Some of Wade's one-on-one stops against the eventual NBA Finals MVP: pic.twitter.com/hHtmgn5Pfn — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) July 16, 2026

In just about any matchup, Nurse will be able to bring Wade into the game and give him just about any defensive assignment. For a team with some defensive limitations – namely Embiid's questionable mobility, a small group of guards and James' need to conserve energy as a soon-to-be 42-year-old – that is enormously valuable.

Oftentimes, Wade's defensive assignments will be chosen by default, whether it be the position of the other team's best offensive player, the other Sixers on the court at the given time or the flow of the game. But eventually, the Sixers will want to know which position Wade defends at the highest level; this will help inform playoff decisions in particular.

Ultimately, the Sixers' star-studded starting lineup could have Wade be inserted to replace any single member of the group and there would be a five-man unit that might make even more sense stylistically. Do not be surprised if, once the season is underway, the numbers say that the Sixers are better with Wade than Brown or even James in certain star-laden lineups. Wade's portability is a major driver of that dynamic.

SIXERS SIGN LEBRON JAMES

James' decision | Projecting Sixers' rotation | James' impact, on and off the court