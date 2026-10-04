Eagles-Rams Week 4 inactives, with analysis

Lane Johnson won't play for the Eagles Week 4 against the Rams. He is a surprise last-minute inactive, described by the team as "personal." We won't speculate what that means, but will update when we learn more. Third-round rookie Markel Bell will almost certainly get the start with Johnson out.

Beyond Johnson's absence, the Eagles are banged up. They listed 14 players on their initial Wednesday injury report, and will be without a number of important payers, most notably WR DeVonta Smith and LB Zack Baun.

Two of the Philadelphia Eagles' first three opponents have been without some of their most important players, and Week 4 will be no different, as the Los Angeles Rams will be without superstar edge defender Myles Garrett, and all-time great defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Here are the Eagles' and Rams' inactives, with analysis.

• RT Lane Johnson: As noted above.



• WR DeVonta Smith: Smith is out with a hamstring injury. The Eagles will lean on Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon in their passing game.

• LB Zack Baun: Baun suffered a concussion. Jeremiah Trotter will get the start at linebacker.

• TE Dallas Goedert: This will be Goedert's second missed game. Last week in Chicago Johnny Mundt filled in as the starter. Ertz only played 19 snaps in that game but should see a heavier workload this week.

• S Marcus Epps: Epps was a late addition to the injury report. He has a groin injury. Michael Carter will likely fill in as the starter.



• WR Marquise Brown: Brown remains out with an ankle injury.

• OT Fred Johnson: The Eagles have no backup offensive tackles.

• QB Cole Payton: I'm not sure why Cole Payton is inactive. They have room on the active roster for him.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LG Landon Dickerson: Dickerson had his worst game as a pro in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders, and was quickly thereafter placed on injured reserve. Drew Kendall filled in at C, and Cam Jurgens moved over to LG. Kendall has been OK so far, Jurgens has not.



• TE Eli Stowers: The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft because of his athletic traits, but he did not have a good rookie training camp, and is not yet ready to play. He was listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but was moved to IR. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season.



The Rams' inactives:

Rams inactives against the Eagles:



WR C.J. Daniels, QB Ty Simpson (emergency QB), CB Cam Lampkin, CB Jaylen Watson, OL Bill Murray, TE Colby Parkinson and DT Aaron Donald. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) October 4, 2026

• Three notable Rams players are out in Donald, Watson, and Ferguson.

Watson is a starting corner, Ferguson is a starting TE, and I think you all know who Donald is.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• EDGE Myles Garrett (IR): The Rams traded Pro Bowl edge defender Jared Verse; as well as first-, second-, and third-round picks to the Cleveland Browns for Garrett. In the Rams' Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Garrett did not register any tackles or sacks, after which it was determined that he needed arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Garrett was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, and is arguably the best player on a loaded Rams roster.

• TE Terrance Ferguson (IR): Ferguson was the Rams' second-round pick in 2025. He had 7 catches for 63 yards and a TD so far this season before landing on IR.



• OG Justin Dedich (IR): Dedich was a UDFA in 2024, and has started nine games the last two seasons. Backup guard.



• OT Keagan Trost (IR): Trost was the Rams' third-round pick this year. Backup tackle.



The Rams' starting offensive line should be intact, but they'll be down a couple of backups.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader