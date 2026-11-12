City Council says it will investigate, but not eliminate, embattled sheriff's office

Following a string of scandals surrounding the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office, including an audit that discovered $20 million in misplaced funds, City Council said Thursday it will take a closer look at everyday operations while also ruling out the potential of abolishing the embattled law enforcement authority.

The governing body passed a resolution from Council President Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd) calling for hearings investigating the office to "restore public confidence" in the sheriff.

The sheriff's office has over 400 employees who manage the public safety in courtrooms for defendants, judges, staff, witnesses, jurors and the public. It also handles court-ordered property foreclosures, including mortgage and tax sales.

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, who took office in 2020, has faced criticism over using fake, AI-generated news stories on its website, reports of missing guns and complaints of sheriff sale bidders not receiving deeds for over a year after an auction. In October, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that an internal audit of the office found $20 million from sales proceeds that should have been disbursed to taxpayers.

The hearings have not yet been scheduled, but they'll be held by the Committee of the Whole and Bilal is expected to testify, Johnson said.

"It's an opportunity for her to go on the record and talk about what she is doing, for us to ask questions about what's happening and what's not happening and then, hopefully, as we decide how to move forward in the future, some recommendations, some additional collaboration around the efficiency of her office," Johnson said.

However, some of the problems with the office date back before Bilal was elected. Former Sheriff Jewell Williams was named in multiple lawsuits claiming sexual harassment allegations and discrimination. There are also workplace retaliation claims. During his final weeks in office after he lost his reelection campaign, two high-ranking employees were transferred to different offices after they filed complaints against Williams, Billy Penn reported.

Following Thursday's meeting, Johnson confirmed that he does not intend the hearings to result in dismantling the office.

"My goal is not to eliminate the sheriff's office but to reform the sheriff's office, in partnership with the actual sheriff and the other stakeholders who have an interest in taking a look at the operations of the actual sheriff's office," Johnson said.