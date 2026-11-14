Full injury reports for Sixers-Pacers on Sunday

Joel Embiid will rest and LeBron James will return to action when the Sixers host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon in the front end of a back-to-back, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Saturday.

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Indiana:



Joel Embiid – foot management – OUT



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT



Adem Bona – neck – out



LeBron James not listed. This is the front end of a back-to-back. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 14, 2026

If the Sixers planned on staggering Embiid and James for their upcoming back-to-back, playing James on Sunday and saving Embiid for Monday's road game against the Brooklyn Nets was the logical choice.

James sat out Thursday's win over the Toronto Raptors – “it’s part of the long-term picture, and that’s where medical is at,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said to justify the decision pregame – and Embiid scored 20 points in 28 minutes despite an early-game injury scare.

For Indiana, superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton and reserve swingman Ben Sheppard remain out. T.J. McConnell is probable, and Aaron Nesmith is questionable.