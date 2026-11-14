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November 14, 2026

Full injury reports for Sixers-Pacers on Sunday

Joel Embiid will sit, but LeBron James will be back when the Sixers face the Pacers in the first leg of a back-to-back.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 11.14.26 Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joel Embiid had a brief injury scare in the Sixers' win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Joel Embiid will rest and LeBron James will return to action when the Sixers host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon in the front end of a back-to-back, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Saturday.

If the Sixers planned on staggering Embiid and James for their upcoming back-to-back, playing James on Sunday and saving Embiid for Monday's road game against the Brooklyn Nets was the logical choice.

James sat out Thursday's win over the Toronto Raptors – “it’s part of the long-term picture, and that’s where medical is at,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said to justify the decision pregame – and Embiid scored 20 points in 28 minutes despite an early-game injury scare.

For Indiana, superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton and reserve swingman Ben Sheppard remain out. T.J. McConnell is probable, and Aaron Nesmith is questionable.

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Adem Bona Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid LeBron James Dominick Barlow

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