Harry's Jingle Bar in Cape May returns with cocktail Christmas trees and new Grinch-themed tent

Christmas trees aren't just for decorations at Jingle Bar in Cape May. They're also being used to serve cocktails.

The holiday pop-up returned to Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille on Friday, Nov. 13, bringing Christmas lights, seasonal drinks and a new Grinch-themed outdoor space to the beachfront restaurant.

Groups can order a tabletop Christmas tree holding four holiday cocktails for $60, choosing from drinks such as the green Jingle Grinch, peppermint-flavored Jingle Bell Candy Cane Crush and Espresso Peppermint-Tini. Larger options are available with six or eight cocktails.

New this year is a heated outdoor tent decorated around the Grinch, with fire pits nearby. The restaurant is also filled with Christmas decorations and will host live music and special events throughout the season.

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Breakfast with Santa is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, with a buffet, photos and a small gift for children. Tickets cost $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for children. Children younger than 3 can attend free with a ticket. An ugly sweater party follows that evening.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the Grinch will appear at a morning brunch, followed by a Grinch vs. Santa costume party that evening. Other events include karaoke, dueling pianos and a Toys for Tots fundraiser.

The pop-up will wrap up with a New Year's Eve celebration featuring dinner specials, a DJ and dancing. Party tickets cost $95 per person, plus taxes and fees, and include an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Jingle Bar runs through Dec. 31 at Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. It will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The full event schedule, hours, tickets and reservations are available on Harry's website.

Jingle Bar at Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille

Dates: Nov. 13-Dec. 31, 2026

Location: 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ

Cocktail Christmas trees: Four cocktails for $60; six- and eight-drink options available

Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-noon; $29.99 adults, $19.99 children, plus tax and gratuity; free under age 3 with a ticket

Ugly Sweater Party: Dec. 12, 6-10 p.m.

Jingle Karaoke: Dec. 18, 6-10 p.m.

Brunch with the Grinch: Dec. 19, 9-11:30 a.m.; reservations required

Grinch vs. Santa Party: Dec. 19, 6-10 p.m.

New Year's Eve Party: Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $95 plus taxes and fees; ages 21 and older

More information: Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille events

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.