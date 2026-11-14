More Events:

November 14, 2026

Harry's Jingle Bar in Cape May returns with cocktail Christmas trees and new Grinch-themed tent

The holiday pop-up at Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille runs through Dec. 31 with seasonal drinks, live music, Breakfast with Santa and themed parties.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Pop-Up
Christmas Tree Martinis at Harrys Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Holiday cocktails are served on a Christmas tree-shaped display at Jingle Bar inside Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille in Cape May. The seasonal pop-up returns for 2026 with themed drinks, Christmas decorations and a new heated Grinch-themed outdoor tent.

Christmas trees aren't just for decorations at Jingle Bar in Cape May. They're also being used to serve cocktails.

The holiday pop-up returned to Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille on Friday, Nov. 13, bringing Christmas lights, seasonal drinks and a new Grinch-themed outdoor space to the beachfront restaurant.

Groups can order a tabletop Christmas tree holding four holiday cocktails for $60, choosing from drinks such as the green Jingle Grinch, peppermint-flavored Jingle Bell Candy Cane Crush and Espresso Peppermint-Tini. Larger options are available with six or eight cocktails.

New this year is a heated outdoor tent decorated around the Grinch, with fire pits nearby. The restaurant is also filled with Christmas decorations and will host live music and special events throughout the season.

  • Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

Breakfast with Santa is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, with a buffet, photos and a small gift for children. Tickets cost $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for children. Children younger than 3 can attend free with a ticket. An ugly sweater party follows that evening.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the Grinch will appear at a morning brunch, followed by a Grinch vs. Santa costume party that evening. Other events include karaoke, dueling pianos and a Toys for Tots fundraiser.

The pop-up will wrap up with a New Year's Eve celebration featuring dinner specials, a DJ and dancing. Party tickets cost $95 per person, plus taxes and fees, and include an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight. 

Jingle Bar runs through Dec. 31 at Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. It will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The full event schedule, hours, tickets and reservations are available on Harry's website.

Jingle Bar at Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille

Dates: Nov. 13-Dec. 31, 2026
Location: 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ
Cocktail Christmas trees: Four cocktails for $60; six- and eight-drink options available
Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-noon; $29.99 adults, $19.99 children, plus tax and gratuity; free under age 3 with a ticket
Ugly Sweater Party: Dec. 12, 6-10 p.m.
Jingle Karaoke: Dec. 18, 6-10 p.m.
Brunch with the Grinch: Dec. 19, 9-11:30 a.m.; reservations required
Grinch vs. Santa Party: Dec. 19, 6-10 p.m.
New Year's Eve Party: Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $95 plus taxes and fees; ages 21 and older
More information: Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille events

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Holidays Pop-Up Food & Drink Cape May

Featured

BalletX-Fall2026-Main.png

BalletX enters a new era with immersive Fall Series Nov. 4-15 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre
pexels-bilal-ahmed-297238753-14020705.jpg

The evolving global role of the dollar

Just In

Must Read

Politics

City Council will investigate, but not eliminate, embattled sheriff's office

City Council Sheriff Hearings.jpg

Holidays

Christmas lights, holiday markets and festive things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

Christmas Village Pyramid

Mental Health

Trump administration invests $4.9 million to research psychedelic as PTSD treatment

RFK Jr. HHS psychedelic

Food & Drink

How much has the cost of Thanksgiving dinner gone up over the past 50 years?

Thanksgiving dinner cost

Energy

100% clean energy* without solar panels

Limited - Mother and son at home using a smart thermostat stock photo

Flyers

Eventually, the Flyers have to start helping themselves

2026-11-04T025752Z_1914281339_MT1USATODAY30271485_RTRMADP_3_NHL-MINNESOTA-WILD-AT-PHILADELPHIA-FLYERS.JPG

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved