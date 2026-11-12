How much has the cost of Thanksgiving dinner gone up over the past 50 years?

The price of a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings now costs four times as much as it did in 1976, according to the city controller's office.

Feeding 10 people a traditional Turkey Day spread ran about $15.93 during the bicentennial, per the report. The cost has jumped by 360% since then, for an estimated total of $73.21. The figures were calculated based on historical data from the American Farm Bureau Federation and current averages taken from grocery stores around Philadelphia.

The spike "gives us an important perspective on how dramatically the cost of everyday essentials has changed and the challenges many families face affording holiday meals," City Controller Christy Brady said.

Her report breaks down the price differences of several Thanksgiving staples. While consumers might expect to see the most pronounced effects of inflation on turkey, given recent surges in meat pricing, dinner rolls actually surged the most. A package of 12 that listed for just $0.58 in 1976 now goes for $4.76, representing a 721% increase. The cost of fresh cranberries grew by 485% — a 12-ounce bag was $0.35, now $2.05 — while a pound of green peas jumped 477% from $0.32 to $1.85.

The centerpiece bird itself had a much more moderate increase by comparison. A 16-pound turkey priced at $7.54 in 1976 now totals $30.56, reflecting a 305% bump.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices in general are up 466.19% over the last 50 years, meaning a $100 grocery bill in 1976 would be $566.19 today.

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