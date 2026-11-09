Bryce Harper lists Haddonfield home for sale, with a $4.5 million asking price

Phillies star Bryce Harper put his South Jersey home up for sale last week, listing it for $4.5 million.

The 6,200-square-foot farmhouse in Haddonfield has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen with a sub-zero refrigerator and freezer unit, a wine refrigerator and oversized center island, the Redfin listing states.

Photos show shiplap walls throughout the home, a brick fireplace in the living area, a primary bedroom with two large, walk-in closets, and a spacious, fully-gated backyard with a brick patio. There is also a private guest or nanny suite with a full bathroom on the property.

“Combining classic farmhouse charm, elevated finished and exceptional indoor-outdoor living, this remarkable Haddonfield residence is the perfect place to call home,” the listing says.

The house, which sits on a third of an acre, was built in 2018 and last sold in 2019 for $2.1 million. Two years ago, a Haddonfield Memorial High School student knocked on Harper's door and asked him to help him ask his date to the senior prom. Harper agreed to help, and the "promposal" video made the rounds on social media.

Harper has taken to posting TikTok videos of himself cooking and making lattes, and several of his videos appear to have been shot in his Haddonfield home.

Weichert Realtors, which listed the property, declined to comment.

Harper has 5 years and $126 million left on the 13-year, $330 million deal he signed with the Phillies prior to the 2019 season. He has said he wants to end his career in Philadelphia. Harper and his wife, Kayla, have four children.