Bryce Harper helps high schooler with prom proposal

Bryce Harper can do it all. A clutch superstar at the plate? Yep. Suddenly becoming a great defensive first baseman? Yep. Being an aid for a local prom proposal? All in a day's work.

Harper helped "wingman" New Jersey high schooler senior Jake Portello for Haddonfield Memorial High School's prom, standing side-by-side with Portello at his to-be date's door for the "promposal."

"Do you want to go to prom with him?" Harper asks. Giulia, the soon-to-be prom date, hugged both Harper and Portello after and, naturally, said yes.

Portello, joining FOX29's The Phantastic Sports Show on Monday night, simply stated he knocked on Harper's door, a close neighbor it appears, and asked him for the assist. Harper immediately said yes, told them to do it right away and drove right over to ask the big question.

Talk about a great way to end your high school days!

The prom, per Portello, is on June 14. Maybe the Phanatic can be their limo driver...

