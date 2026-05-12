Sean Couturier reinvented himself to get the Flyers back to the playoffs, and Philadelphia recognized it

The standing ovation, and the last wave of cheers and "LETS GO FLYERS" chants never relented. They shifted.

The Flyers, finally swept by the Carolina Hurricanes after battling the top-seeded juggernaut into overtime with everything they had left, turned back to center ice after making their way through the handshake line, then raised their sticks to a home crowd that was still on its feet for them.

Sean Couturier, the captain and longest-tenured Flyer, who endured the most and maybe fought the hardest of anyone through these past two months, then moved to the door by the Philadelphia bench, waiting to shake the hand of every teammate as they stepped off the ice for the final time this season.

The players gathered, and one by one, they each took their moment with the leading veteran before heading down the tunnel. All the while, that ovation, those cheers, and those chants pouring down from the fans, it all transitioned into one collective echoing of "COOOOOTS" through Xfinity Mobile Arena.

After everything, he earned that one.

"It's nice to have the support of our fans, this city," Couturier said more generally after Game 4 of the Flyers' second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series brought their season, and a breakout run, to an end. "It's been fun, to play here this year, and the last couple years, actually. Through the dance, too, they were behind us.

"So, yeah, it all feels good to have the support, and I think it helped us along the way, for sure."

More specifically...

"I think a lot of people, a lot of guys in that room, kind of won it back, and Coots was one of them," head coach Rick Tocchet said at the postgame conference podium. "We all took our heat. He got punched in the mouth early, you know what I mean? And he played excellent for us down the stretch."

He just had to reinvent himself a bit first, and accept that he had to.

Couturier as a top-six center wasn't going to work anymore.

From Dec. 9 up to the last game before the Olympic break on Feb. 5, he had gone 29 games without a goal, and was at a minus-7 rating during that span while skating an average of 17:33 a night. It was a stretch that sold the belief that Couturier, at age 33, was rapidly slowing down, that the repeated back surgeries had caught up to him, and that the long-term, $62 million contract he signed before any of it was only going to look worse by the day.

Coming back from the break, Couturier was the checking line center at the bottom of the lineup, and after Luke Glendening got claimed off waivers, he would even rotate out to the wing depending on the situation.

It took some tough talks with Tocchet off the ice for Couturier to fully accept the perceived lesser role on it, the head coach explained last month.

But he took to it with some heavy aggression, easily the most Couturier has shown in years, which began to reframe how he could be impactful, especially once the Flyers were in the playoffs against Pittsburgh.

He landed some heavy hits – Pittsburgh's Egor Chinakhov and then Carolina's Logan Stankoven in the next round know all about that – and generally looked to throw the body more, a more exclusive defensive emphasis often had his line out there to take on the opposition's best offensive skaters, and then he was the go-to for the penalty kill and a lot of vital defensive zone faceoffs when the Flyers needed precious seconds of puck control.

And Couturier was noticeable doing that. There was a renewed energy to his game in the playoffs, which definitely made a difference in putting the rival Penguins away in the first round, and what tried to keep the Flyers hanging in there for as long as they could against Carolina in the second, even though it became clear pretty quickly that an otherwise young team was thoroughly outgunned.

But Philadelphia saw all of that, too.

That's why, once it was all over, it wasn't continued applause, cheers, or "LET'S GO FLYERS" chants that brought an upstart team's season to an official close, as the players, one by one, disappeared into the tunnel.

It was a collective and echoing "COOOOOTS," as the captain looked up to make one last salute, until next year.

"It's something that you have to do year after year now," Couturier said of what comes next. "I think we're back on the map, and the expectations are we're gonna be in the playoffs every year with the young group that we have, and it's not easy.

"You can't take anything for granted. You gotta start all over next year."

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