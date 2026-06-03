Barnes Foundation and Calder Gardens are offering free admission to Philly residents in July

Calder Gardens and the Barnes Foundation is offering free admission to Philadelphia residents during the month of July to honor of the country's 250th anniversary.

Reservations are unnecessary, and tickets will be available each day until capacity is reached. Residents just have to show a valid ID with a city address, and there's no limit on the number of visits.

MORE: John Kincade to depart 97.5 The Fanatic morning show this summer

“With the momentous occasion of the country’s semiquincentennial nearly upon us, the Barnes and Calder Gardens wanted to do something special for Philadelphia residents — the people who make everything happen here in our great city,” Thom Collins, executive director and president of the Barnes Foundation, said in a statement.

Admission will include full access to the Barnes collection, daily gallery talks, drop-in experiences and four of its temporary exhibitions. Calder Gardens visitors will receive access to the gardens, the full rotating installation of Alexander Calder’s work and daily film screenings about the artist.

Anyone who takes advantage of the deal will also be eligible for a 15% discount on both institutions' tiered membership programs.

Both organizations host free programming for members of the general public throughout the year. Updated schedules and opening hours can be found on the Barnes Foundation and Calder Gardens’ websites.