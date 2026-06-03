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June 03, 2026

Barnes Foundation and Calder Gardens are offering free admission to Philly residents in July

The institutions are launching the month-long program in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
Barnes Foundation R. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia

The Barnes Foundation and Calder Gardens will offer free admission to Philadelphia residents in July.

Calder Gardens and the Barnes Foundation is offering free admission to Philadelphia residents during the month of July to honor of the country's 250th anniversary. 

Reservations are unnecessary, and tickets will be available each day until capacity is reached. Residents just have to show a valid ID with a city address, and there's no limit on the number of visits. 

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“With the momentous occasion of the country’s semiquincentennial nearly upon us, the Barnes and Calder Gardens wanted to do something special for Philadelphia residents — the people who make everything happen here in our great city,” Thom Collins, executive director and president of the Barnes Foundation, said in a statement.

Admission will include full access to the Barnes collection, daily gallery talks, drop-in experiences and four of its temporary exhibitions. Calder Gardens visitors will receive access to the gardens, the full rotating installation of Alexander Calder’s work and daily film screenings about the artist.

Anyone who takes advantage of the deal will also be eligible for a 15% discount on both institutions' tiered membership programs.

Both organizations host free programming for members of the general public throughout the year. Updated schedules and opening hours can be found on the Barnes Foundation and Calder Gardens’ websites.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Museums Philadelphia Benjamin Franklin Parkway Gardens Barnes Foundation Admissions

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