John Kincade to depart 97.5 The Fanatic morning show this summer

Philly sports talk host John Kincade plans to leave 97.5 The Fanatic at the end of July, the Beasley Media Group said Wednesday.

Kincade, who has worked in sports radio for more than three decades, said he plans to step away for a combination of health reasons and to seek new opportunities. He's hosted the morning show at The Fanatic since 2021, when he returned to Philly after two decades hosting the "Buck & Kincade Show" at 680 The Fan in Atlanta.

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Kincade overcame a battle with colon cancer three years ago and battled cancer twice in the 1990s.

"This decision comes after a lot of reflection following my cancer battle and thinking carefully about what's best for me and my family moving forward," Kincade said in a statement. "... I'm not retiring, and I'm excited to eventually explore what comes next professionally. Philadelphia has meant so much to me, and I can't thank the fans enough for their support, especially during my health journey."

Morning show co-host Andrew Salciunas will continue hosting weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Kincade addressed his exit on Wednesday morning's show, saying the decision likely seems "out of left field" to listeners. He said he approached the station earlier this year to discuss leaving the morning show. Although Kincade is in good health, he said, his doctors advised him that waking up daily at 4 a.m. for the show is not in his best interest.

"I know that I can't commit long term to getting up at four in the morning," Kincade said. "... I'm going to work on my terms. If I take another job — I may. I may sit out for a while. But I am going to take some time to figure that out. But one thing I will not do is I will never wake up with an alarm clock again after July 31, unless it's to make an early morning flight or a tee time."

Kincade said he recently sold his home and plans to relocate outside Philadelphia. He and his wife have not chosen their next destination.

"We fully support (John's) decision and wish him and his family nothing but the very best in this next chapter," Scott Masteller, program director of The Fanatic, said in a statement.

Kincade's departure is the latest in a series of programming changes at The Fanatic. The station parted ways in May with Kevin Cooney, who had hosted the evening show "Philly Sports Tonight," and said it would end original local programs after 6 p.m. When the "Unfiltered" afternoon show hosted by Ricky Bottalico and Bill Colarulo ends on weekdays, the station is expected to air a two-hour "best of" segment that pulls highlights from earlier shows.

Kincade got his start in Philly at SportsRadio 94.1 in 1992 as a contributor to Angelo Cataldi's morning show. He then moved to Atlanta's former 790 The Zone before joining 680 The Fan. Kincade also hosted a national show on ESPN and CBS Sports Radio, and he co-hosted a podcast with Shaquille O'Neal from 2015 to 2020.

"John's connection with Philadelphia sports fans is genuine and special," Paul Blake, vice president and market manager of Beasley Media Group Philadelphia, said in a statement. "He helped strengthen our morning franchise and brought an incredible level of energy and commitment to the station every single day."