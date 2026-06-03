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June 03, 2026

Jason Kelce collaborates with OluKai to release new version of his go-to flip-flops

The leather sandals are made to look like vintage pigskin and feature a stamp that says 'New Heights Equipment Co.'

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Fashion
New Heights Flip Flops Provided Image/Larue PR

Jason Kelce released a new flip-flop design Thursday in collaboration with OluKai. The former Eagles center is known for always wearing sandals.

Jason Kelce fans can now purchase a new take on his favorite flip-flops after the former Eagles center released a collaboration with his go-to sandal brand OluKai. 

The shoes are a vintage football-inspired design of the brand's Mea Ola collection, which features a leather sole and straps. The new footwear is available online for $160 at Kelce Clubhouse and the brand's website starting Wednesday and will be available in-person at OluKai stores starting June 9 while supplies last. 

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The design features a full-grain leather, which is a nod to pigskin footballs and the original version of helmets made from hardened cowhide. The stitching is designed to resemble the lacing of a football and the shoes feature gold foil signatures from Jason and Travis Kelce and a stamp on the footbed that says "New Heights Equipment Co."  

jason kelce flip flopsProvided Image/Larue PR

Jason Kelce, above in 2023, shows off his love for wearing flip-flops with any fit.


Jason Kelce has been seen sporting flip-flops with sweatpants, shorts and jeans for his game-day fit and on a family trip to Disney World with his wife, Kylie Kelce, and their daughters. In 2022, his former teammate Lane Johnson playfully mocked the clothing choice when he dressed up like Kelce.

In 2024, Kelce spoke about his love for the shoes on his "New Heights" podcast with Travis, saying that he particularly loved the OluKai brand. He praised the quality of the shoes, saying that he's only had to replace them once since he started wearing them. 

"They still offer arch support in them, so it’s not just a piece of flat foam," he said. "It feels good, and I think they kind of look nice."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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