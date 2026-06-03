Jason Kelce collaborates with OluKai to release new version of his go-to flip-flops

Jason Kelce fans can now purchase a new take on his favorite flip-flops after the former Eagles center released a collaboration with his go-to sandal brand OluKai.

The shoes are a vintage football-inspired design of the brand's Mea Ola collection, which features a leather sole and straps. The new footwear is available online for $160 at Kelce Clubhouse and the brand's website starting Wednesday and will be available in-person at OluKai stores starting June 9 while supplies last.

The design features a full-grain leather, which is a nod to pigskin footballs and the original version of helmets made from hardened cowhide. The stitching is designed to resemble the lacing of a football and the shoes feature gold foil signatures from Jason and Travis Kelce and a stamp on the footbed that says "New Heights Equipment Co."