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June 03, 2026

Philly Pride March: Here are the road closures and parking restrictions in place for Sunday

The parade will shutter parts of Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the Spring Garden Street Tunnel.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Road Closures
Pride parade road closures Provided image/Stephanie Ramones

The annual Philly Pride March has a new route this year. It will prompt road closures, parking restriction and bus detours Sunday.

The Philly Pride March's new route will temporary close roads in Fairmount and Logan Square this weekend.

The annual parade for the city's LGBTQ+ community has previously started in Old City and culminated in the Gayborhood. But this year, it's heading toward the Schuylkill. Marchers will depart from 13th and Locust streets at 11 a.m. Sunday, winding their way up to John F. Kennedy Boulevard. The route will continue west on that road until it hits 16th Street, and then travel up Benjamin Franklin Parkway to 21st Street. 

MORE: Giant set to open grocery store in former Acme space at Andorra Shopping Center

The march will end there at approximately noon. The Philly Pride Festival will then commence along the parkway.

To prepare for the festivities, the city will block select streets to traffic starting at 5 a.m. Sunday. Those closures, which will be in effect until 9 p.m., will impact:

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval, including cross streets
• Spring Garden Street Tunnel
• Spring Garden Street Bridge inbound lanes

Additionally, the Kelly Drive inbound lane will detour to Pennsylvania Avenue. Cross traffic will flow at 20th and 21st streets, depending on conditions.

All of these roads will be temporary no parking zones from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Signs will be posted, and any parked cars will be towed. 

Drivers will also be barred from parking at Spruce Street between Juniper and 12th streets, and 13th Street between Locust and Pine streets starting around 8 a.m. 

Public transportation will be impacted. SEPTA bus routes 7, 32, 38, 43, 48, and 49 will detour from their usual stops from 4:30 a.m. until about 10 p.m. Sunday. Route changes will be available on the transit authority's website.

While the march is free, the festival costs $10 to attend. Guests will need to flash a wristband to enter.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Road Closures Philadelphia Marches Pride Benjamin Franklin Parkway Parades Gayborhood

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