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June 02, 2026

Giant set to open grocery store in former Acme space at Andorra Shopping Center

The 50,000-square-foot market in Roxborough — which opens Friday, June 19 — will be the company's seventh in Philly.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Grocery Stores
Giant Andorra Roxborough StreetView/Google Maps

The new Giant supermarket at the Andorra Shopping Center in Roxborough opens Friday, June 19.

After more than two years of planning and construction, the Giant supermarket at the Andorra Shopping Center in Roxborough will open Friday, June 19.

The 50,000-square-foot Giant replaces the former Acme supermarket that closed two years ago at the decades-old shopping center on the corner of Henry Avenue and Cathedral Road.

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The new store will have a large beer and wine section and a full-service Starbucks on a mezzanine overlooking the rest of the market. The store also will have a hot food bar and a sushi chef, in addition to the chain's typical grocery selection.

Giant has expanded rapidly in the Philadelphia region over the last decade. The store in Andorra will be the Carlisle-based chain's seventh full-size store in the city, including five that have opened since 2021. Giant also operates three smaller Heirloom markets in Graduate Hospital, University City and Northern Liberties.

The Andorra Shopping Center is in the midst of a larger redevelopment led by Federal Realty Investment that will include 14,000 square feet of new landscaped plazas and outdoor dining areas. The developer has not unveiled any of the other new restaurants and retail slated to open at the shopping center, whose tenants include Kohl's, TJ Maxx, Five Below, Dollar Tree, Chipotle and a branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. The former Applebee's at the shopping center closed last year.

In May, the shopping center got a series of new outdoor installations curated by the Free Library of Philadelphia and the KinderCare Learning Center. The stations will feature a rotating selection of pages from children's books, starting with Philly author and illustrator Brian Biggs' "Tinyville Town Gets to Work"

Andorra runs along the city's border with Montgomery County. The shopping center was built in the 1950s, and the Acme originally occupied space that would later become a series of movie theaters, the last being an AMC theater that closed in 2003.

The Giant will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will offer curbside pickup through Giant Direct. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Grocery Stores Andorra Roxborough Giant Supermarkets

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