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June 03, 2026

Cooper University Health Care plans new medical campus in Gloucester County

The $300 million project adds to the health system's hospital expansion in Camden, where 3 new towers are under construction.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hospitals
Cooper Health Gloucester Provided Image/Cooper University Health Care

The rendering above shows Cooper University Health Care's planned medical campus in Gloucester Township. The $300 million project will bring advanced specialty care, cancer treatment and an ambulatory surgery center to Gloucester County when the facility opens in 2029.

Cooper University Health Care unveiled plans Wednesday to construct a $300 million medical campus in Gloucester Township that will expand its advanced specialty care in South Jersey.

The Camden-based health system's new five-story medical facility will be built on about 39 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to Route 42, near the Gloucester Premium Outlets.

MORE: Thomas Jefferson University to run Delaware's first medical school

"As South Jersey continues to grow, so does the need for greater access to high-quality specialty care close to home," George E. Norcross, III, chairman of the Cooper University Health Care Board of Trustees, said in a statement. "This project will transform health care access in the region while creating hundreds of jobs and generating long-term economic growth for Gloucester Township and surrounding communities.”

At 184,000 square feet, the outpatient campus in Gloucester County will be larger than Cooper's Moorestown facility that opened in Burlington County in 2023. The new facility, targeted to open in 2029, will have exam suites for cardiology, neurology, oncology, OB-GYN, orthopaedics, urology, pulmonary, pain management and other specialties.

The project also will include an MD Anderson Cancer Center with radiation oncology, infusion services and diagnostic imaging. Another suite will be dedicated to digestive health and an ambulatory surgery center will be available for outpatient care.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said the Gloucester County campus, which is expected to create about 400 healthcare jobs, represents "a powerful vote of confidence" in the economy of South Jersey. The health system, affiliated with Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, employs about 14,000 people. Cooper has hospitals in Camden and Cape May Court House, in addition to other outpatient campuses in Cherry Hill, Voorhees and Sewell.

Last year, Cooper University Health Care broke ground on a $3 billion expansion of its Camden campus with three new medical towers. The first of the new buildings, a 10-story project slated to open in 2028, will include new patient rooms, expanded women's services, more operating rooms and space for education and research.

Disclosure: George E. Norcross III is the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Cooper Health System. He is the father of PhillyVoice Founder and Chairwoman Lexie Norcross.
Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hospitals Gloucester Township Development Cooper University Health Care Gloucester County

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