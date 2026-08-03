Report: Phillies trade for lefty reliever Brooks Raley

The Phillies have their lefty specialist.

After seeing reliever after reliever struggle from the left side this season, the Phils went out and got a very solid arm to help steady the inconsistent bullpen Monday.

The Philadelphia Phillies also are close to finalizing a deal to acquire Mets LHP Brooks Raley — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 3, 2026

Raley, a soon-to-be free agent, has an impressive 1.96 ERA this season with the Mets over 41.1 innings. Over a nine-year career with five teams, the 38-year-old veteran has a 3.60 mark. He's spent his last four seasons in New York.

There are likely a few more moves to come, but Raley now joins Kilian as a new member of a bullpen in need of a major boost. He'll also be joined by second baseman Luis Arráez as the Phillies remake their club for a playoff push.

Jon Heyman reports the return going to the Mets for Raley includes pitchers John Spikerman and Luke Gabrysh (who went to St. Joe's).

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