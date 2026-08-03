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August 03, 2026

Report: Phillies trade for lefty reliever Brooks Raley

The Phillies added a much-needed lefty specialist Monday.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Mets-Brooks-Raley-trade_080326 Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Phillies have added a needed lefty specialist to the bullpen.

The Phillies have their lefty specialist.

After seeing reliever after reliever struggle from the left side this season, the Phils went out and got a very solid arm to help steady the inconsistent bullpen Monday.

Raley, a soon-to-be free agent, has an impressive 1.96 ERA this season with the Mets over 41.1 innings. Over a nine-year career with five teams, the 38-year-old veteran has a 3.60 mark. He's spent his last four seasons in New York.

There are likely a few more moves to come, but Raley now joins Kilian as a new member of a bullpen in need of a major boost. He'll also be joined by second baseman Luis Arráez as the Phillies remake their club for a playoff push.

Jon Heyman reports the return going to the Mets for Raley includes pitchers John Spikerman and Luke Gabrysh (who went to St. Joe's).

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Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

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