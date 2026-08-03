Report: Phillies trade for second baseman Luis Arraez, pitcher Caleb Kilian

The Phillies needed pitching and outfield help at the MLB's trade deadline Monday, so of course they traded for a second baseman with their first reported move of the summer.

The full details here here:

The Phillies are acquiring 2B Luis Arraez and RHP Kaleb Kilian from the Giants for RHP Ramon Marquez (Phillies No. 4 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and RHP Marty Gair, per source. @JeffPassan and @BNightengale were on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 3, 2026

Luis Arráez will shake up the infield, as his primary position is second base, though he can play in other infield spots. There are a few different options:

• Bryson Stott moves to shortstop, and Trea Turner moves to the outfield

• Alec Bohm moves to first base, Bryce Harper moves back to the outfield and Arráez, Stott or Turner moves to third base

We'll see how it shakes out over the next few days. Perhaps the move strengthens the defense as well as the batting order, which should see

Arráez hitting in one of the first three slots in the order.

The 29-year-old lefty is on an expiring contract but he's a four-time All-Star familiar to many from his time with the Marlins. He has a .324 batting average with 23 doubles but just four home runs. He has won three batting titles with three different teams and currently leads the NL en route to a potential fourth.

The deal also reportedly includes some pitching help in the form of Caleb Kilian. He currently sports a 4.26 ERA over 44.1 innings and is likely to take a role at the front end of the bullpen to provide some depth.

The Phillies paid a pretty steep price for the duo, sending No. 4 prospect Ramon Marquez to San Francisco in the deal. He's been light's out recently in the minors and could turn into a solid big league starter.

More details to follow.

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