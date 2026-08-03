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August 03, 2026

Report: Phillies trade for second baseman Luis Arraez, pitcher Caleb Kilian

The Phillies are not messing around, potentially upgrading several positions with one trade.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Luis-Arráez-Phillies-Giants-MLB-trade_080326 Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Luis Arráez is the newest Phillies infielder.

The Phillies needed pitching and outfield help at the MLB's trade deadline Monday, so of course they traded for a second baseman with their first reported move of the summer.

The full details here here:

Luis Arráez will shake up the infield, as his primary position is second base, though he can play in other infield spots. There are a few different options:

• Bryson Stott moves to shortstop, and Trea Turner moves to the outfield
• Alec Bohm moves to first base, Bryce Harper moves back to the outfield and Arráez, Stott or Turner moves to third base
We'll see how it shakes out over the next few days. Perhaps the move strengthens the defense as well as the batting order, which should see Arráez hitting in one of the first three slots in the order.

The 29-year-old lefty is on an expiring contract but he's a four-time All-Star familiar to many from his time with the Marlins. He has a .324 batting average with 23 doubles but just four home runs. He has won three batting titles with three different teams and currently leads the NL en route to a potential fourth.

The deal also reportedly includes some pitching help in the form of Caleb Kilian. He currently sports a 4.26 ERA over 44.1 innings and is likely to take a role at the front end of the bullpen to provide some depth.

The Phillies paid a pretty steep price for the duo, sending No. 4 prospect Ramon Marquez to San Francisco in the deal. He's been light's out recently in the minors and could turn into a solid big league starter.

More details to follow. 

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Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Caleb Kilian Luis Arráez MLB Trade Deadline

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